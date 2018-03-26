His confrontation with JT took a wildly unexpected turn, and now, Victor's family members will all gather around him as his life hangs in the balance on the Monday, March 26 episode of "The Young and the Restless."

Victor (Eric Braden) confronted JT (Thad Luckinbill) on the CBS soap about what he had seen on surveillance footage—which not only included JT snooping in Victor's safe, but also the heated argument he had with Victoria (Amelia Heinle) where he became physically abusive. After ordering JT to leave town and telling him he was a loser, things became physical between the men. While Victor initially seemed to have the upper hand, JT eventually got the edge, and managed to push him down the stairs.

Now, Victor is lying there, unconscious.

Photo: CBS

While he could quickly be discovered and brought to the hospital, there's no guarantees that the Newman patriarch will survive what has happened to him. Though there will be a search to find whoever assaulted him, it could be a long list of potential suspects, because Victor had a long list of enemies, and several people could be questioned about what they may have done.

Jack (Peter Bergmann) could quickly be seen as someone who potentially took action against Victor, after his attempt to attack him recently as well, when the two men came to near blows over Jack's decision to try and partner with Victoria to get Ashley (Eileen Davidson) thrown out of Newman Enterprises. The two men have a longstanding history as enemies, so it wouldn't seem unlikely that could have attacked now.

However, Victor's own family also has issues with him. Though she would be unlikely to get physical, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) had been resentful she was forced to marry him again, even though it is only in name and she has been free to have sex with Arturo (Jason Canela) as she's pleased. His own son, Nick (Joshua Morrow) has also been at odds with him for a long time and could easily be seen as having had words with his father that could have led to violence.

How long it takes the police to find out the assault was done by JT remains to be seen.

"The Young and the Restless" airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.