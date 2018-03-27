Tracey Bregman got candid in her recent interview.

Bregman has been part of the popular daytime TV series "The Young and the Restless" on CBS for 35 years. She's been playing the role of Lauren Fenmore since 1983. In an interview with CBS Local, Bregman opened up about her profession and favorite memories in the series.

According to the 54-year-old actress, she was lucky with her acting career because his father got some connections. He knew an agent who told her to just let them know if she wanted to act. But while she was interested to work, her mom wanted her to finish her studies first.

"That's what happened. I worked on school holidays and I was able to do my first job on a holiday," Bregman recalled. "Then I did 'Days of Our Lives' and I was hired for two days and then did it for two and a half years."

According to Bregman, she "was just so excited" when get the job to be part of "The Young and the Restless." So, she did it on holidays so her mom couldn't say anything.

Bregman also shared her struggles in playing her character. For her, the most challenging part is doing the physical fights.

This week, the series is celebrating its 45th anniversary. So, fans can expect a reunion among the cast. In fact, Bregman is also delighted to reunite with her co-stars as they rarely see each other.

"I'm excited because my favorite thing is seeing the cast. We don't always get to see each other. We last saw each other at a Christmas party," she explained.

Bregman won an Emmy for her role in the series but her connection with her co-stars is one of the things she loves the most. "Not only have I had the best time being able to do what I love every day, but I was able to be a mother and work. And I also had a family with my 'Young and Restless' mates," she said.

Bregman also chatted with Digital Journal in January where she revealed that being part of the series reminded her of her younger years."That is a surreal feeling. I still feel like I was 19, and drove in there for the first time. It blows my mind that it has been this long," she said.

For 2018, Bregman is hoping to travel more. She is also looking forward to a good story-line.

Photo: Getty Images/Valery Hache