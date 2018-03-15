Fans of "The Young and the Restless" and other CBS shows will have to take a day off from their favorite programs on Thursday, March 15, as the programming schedule has been altered due to coverage of NCAA March Madness basketball.

According to CBS' programming schedule for the day, "The Price Is Right" will air a repeat episode at 11 a.m. EDT, before programming switches for the rest of the day to coverage of the annual March Madness tournament. The coverage continues through until 5 p.m. EDT, when the nightly news programming block begins. The tournament will resume once more at 7 p.m.

The televised tournament not only pre-empts "The Young and the Restless" for the day, but its sister soap, "The Bold and the Beautiful," as well as afternoon programs like "The Talk."

These scheduling changes will also be in effect on Friday, March 16.

On March 15, fans of college basketball will be able to watch first round match-ups between the Oklahoma Sooners and Rhode Island Rams, Iona Gaels and Duke Blue Devils, Davidson Wildcats and Kentucky Wildcats, and the Buffalo Bills and Arizona Wildcats.

On March 16, matchups will see the Providence Friars facing off against the Texas A&M Aggies, Lipscomb Bisons squaring off against the North Carolina Tar Heels, and the Bucknell Bison matching up with the Michigan State Spartans.

The March Madness coverage will mean that fans of both "The Young and the Restless" and "the Bold and the Beautiful" will have to wait until Monday to find out what will happen with some big storylines that have unfolded in recent weeks.

On "The Young and the Restless," there has been some major drama brewing between Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) ever since the latter came to work at Newman. After Victoria was revealed to have tried setting Ashley up to look like she gave Newman secrets to Jack (Peter Bergman) and Jabot, she was given an ultimatum by Victor (Eric Braden)--either step down from her position as COO of the family company, or leave it completely.

In addition, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James) have agreed to have a baby together, something that his sister Lily (Christel Khalil) will try to stop with everything she has in her.

Meanwhile, on "The Bold and the Beautiful," everyone is still trying to figure out just who took action against Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), shooting him and leaving him for dead. The list of potential suspects is long, because so many people wanted revenge on him, but a shocking new face has since emerged as the most likely contender—his own niece, Caroline (Lindsey Godfrey).

"The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful" will resume on CBS with new episodes on Monday, March 19.

Photo: CBS