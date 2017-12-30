Broadway often takes inspiration from the big screen. These new musicals will premiere in 2018, and they’re all based on movies that audiences have loved for years.

“Frozen” Previews start Feb. 22. Opens March 22 at the St. James Theatre.

Disney isn’t letting go of this hit franchise. The story a princess who can turn things to ice is hitting the Great White Way before winter is over. Cassie Levy and Patti Murin star as sisters Elsa and Anna, respectively.

The Broadway show is directed by Michael Grandage. The movie’s writer, Jennifer Lee, and composers, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez, returned to adapt the story for the stage. In addition to the seven songs from the movie, fans can expect about a dozen new tunes.

“Mean Girls” Previews start March 12. Opens April 8 at the August Wilson Theatre.

The teen comedy focuses on Cady, a girl who grew up being homeschooled in South Africa but is suddenly thrown into a clique-obsessed American high school. When the popular girls, the Plastics, take a liking to Cady, her life gets turned upside down.

Tina Fey wrote the memorable 2004 movie, and she has written the book for the new musical. Her husband Jeff Richmond took care of the music while Nell Benjamin worked on the lyrics. Casey Nicholaw serves as both director and choreographer.

“Pretty Woman” Previews start July 20. Opens Aug. 16 at the Nederlander Theatre.

The 1990 movie about a businessman and a prostitute falling in love will become a Broadway musical this summer. Samantha Barks and Steve Kazee will take over the roles Julia Roberts and Richard Gere made famous.

Grammy-winning musician Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance will handle the music and lyrics. Late writer/director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton are credited with writing the book. Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell is directing and choreographing.

“King Kong” Previews start Oct. 5. Opens Nov. 8 at the Broadway Theatre.

It’s likely the long running film franchise that helped get “King Kong” to the stage, but the musical will actually be based on Merian C. Cooper and Edgar Wallace’s novella.

The musical has been in development for years, but it finally assembled the right team for the job. Marius de Vries and Eddie Perfect handled the music while “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” playwright Jack Thorne wrote the script. Drew McOnie serves as director.

Don’t expect Broadway’s movie musical craze to slow down in the near future. Producers have several more screen-to-stage adaptations in development, including “Beetlejuice,” “The Devil Wears Prada,” “Moulin Rouge!” and “Magic Mike.” However, none have premiere dates yet.