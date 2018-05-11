The influence of K-pop or Korean pop music worldwide has become undeniable, and paid streaming subscription services YouTube Red and Netflix are taking advantage of this. The two companies are reportedly planning more shows that feature K-pop idols to expand their reach and ensure their growth.

Earlier this week, South Korean publication The Investor drew attention to how YouTube Red and Netflix are using K-pop to entice more consumers. The news outlet revealed the new shows featuring Korean artists that are coming to the streaming platforms.

After partnering with the worldwide-famous, seven-member K-pop group BTS for their documentary “BTS: Burn the Stage,” YouTube Red is reportedly working on its first Korean drama that’s tentatively called “Top Management.”

The upcoming show stars singer-actor Ahn Hyo-seop of boy band One O One, K-pop idol Cha Eun-woo of Astro and actress Seo Eun-soo. It is scheduled for release in the second half of 2018.

Netflix is also planning to produce more Korean original content. It already has two dramas in the works, entitled “Love Alarm” and “Kingdom.” Both are slated to debut later this year as well.

Earlier this month, Netflix launched its first Korean variety show “Busted!” that has a star-studded cast composed of famous comedian Yoo Jae-suk, actor Lee Kwang-soo, actress Park Min-young and famous K-pop idol Sehun of boy group EXO, among others.

“Busted!” has received a lot of attention and positive reviews thanks mainly to its star-studded cast and unique format created by esteemed Korean directors Cho Hyu-jin and Kim Joohyung of “Running Man” and “Family Outing” fame.

Netflix is already very popular in the U.S. and Europe; however, it wants to penetrate deeper into the Korean market. The service has over 125 million paid subscribers globally, but it only has around 300,000 paying users in Korea.

Meanwhile, YouTube Red, which recorded a total of 1.5 million paying subscribers in summer 2016 according to The Verge, is targeting not just the Korean market. This is evident when it partnered with BTS, who is enjoying massive success worldwide.

BTS’ eight-episode documentary has been enjoying great popularity on YouTube’s paid platform since its release. In fact, the series’ first episode, which is also available for free to non-subscribers, already has more than 12 million views after premiering on March 28.

