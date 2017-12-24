The Yule Log is one of the longest standing Christmas traditions, especially when it comes to celebrating the holiday in New York City. There are several ways to enjoy the Yule Log in 2017 with the ability to experience it on TV, online and even with Netflix.

Those who live in New York can enjoy the Yule Log the way it has been consumed for decades. PIX11 will broadcast the famous loop of the fireplace with Christmas standards playing in the background from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST on Christmas Day. The Yule Log will air on the PIX11 News, PIXYuleLog and WPIXArchives Facebook pages during that time. It’ll stream on PIX11.com from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST on Monday, Dec. 25.

PIX11 will also air the Yule Log between 6 and 7 p.m. EST on Dec. 24. The Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Yule Logs, however, won’t be the same.

The Christmas Day Yule Log is the 1966 version, which was filmed at Gracie Mansion and aired each Christmas Eve through 1969. The new Yule Log, which was filmed in 1970 as a replacement, has aired ever since on Christmas Day.

A new hour of music produced by Lawrence F. “Chip” Arcuri, the creator of theyulelog.com fansite, has been added to the 1970 version.

Netflix offers its own version of the Yule Log. Called “Fireplace for Your Home,” there are three different hour-long episodes that offer different entertainment.

“Crackling Yule Log Fireplace” features songs like “Joy to the World” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.” Episode No.2, “Crackling Fireplace,” and episode No.3, “Crackling Fireplace with Music,” are more of the same.

“This installment includes an old-fashioned wood-burning fireplace. Enjoy the bright and cheery flames and the real crackling of the fire!” reads the Netflix description.

Even without a Netflix subscription, there are plenty of Yule Log options online. YouTube has a seemingly endless amount of Yule Logs, including some creative ones like Nick Offerman’s Yule Log that has over three million views.

One eight-hour Yule Log on YouTube has amassed 16 million views in the last three years.

Photo: Reuters