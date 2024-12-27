Azerbaijan Airlines is blaming the Christmas Day plane crash, which killed 38 people, on "external interference," possibly involving Russian air defense systems.

The plane, which was traveling from Baku to Grozny, Russia, was diverted due to Ukrainian drone attacks and severe fog, The Guardian reported.

Shortly before crashing in Kazakhstan, reports suggest the aircraft may have been struck by Russian air-defense missiles, sparking speculation and controversy.

Preliminary findings from Azerbaijan Airlines indicate the crash was caused by "external physical and technical interference," possibly linked to Russian air defenses.

Azerbaijan, and other airlines, have suspended flights to multiple Russian airports, while Russia and Kazakhstan continue their investigations without confirming the missile theory.

Additionally, Azerbaijan is calling for an international inquiry and an official apology from Russia.

