Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz's quarter-final clash with Alexander Zverev at Indian Wells was halted abruptly as swarming bees drove the players from Stadium Court on Thursday.

World number two Alcaraz was stung and forced into retreat by the insects -- swatting them away in alarm with his racquet and hands before seeking shelter.

The bees swarmed the remote-controlled "spider cam" and gathered under the chair of umpire Mohamed Lahyani.

Alcaraz and Zverev had already run for cover when Lahyani announced, "Ladies and gentlemen, play is suspended due to bee invasion."

As bemused spectators kept their seats, the court announcer advised them that a beekeeper had been sent for to try to solve the problem.

In the meantime, tournament officials started showing Coco Gauff's quarter-final match against China's Yuan Yue on the giant scoreboards in a bid to give Stadium Court fans something to do.

The score was tied 1-1 when play was halted in the anticipated rematch of the Australian Open quarter-final in which Zverev upset Alcaraz in four sets.

It's not the first time a marquee tennis match has been disrupted by bees.

At the WTA 1000 event in Guadalajara in 2022 an opening day match between Petra Kvitova and Bernarda Para was delayed as a beekeeper dealt with a swarm of bees that had attatched itself to the umpire's chair.