Belarus's leader Alexander Lukashenko defended his isolated country's human rights during a visit to Austria Tuesday, as he seeks closer ties with the European Union amid tensions with Russia.

On his first trip to an EU member in more than three years, Lukashenko met Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. Austria's then chancellor Sebastian Kurz visited Belarus in March.

Often described by its critics in the West as "Europe's last dictatorship", Belarus has been the target of Western sanctions over its poor rights record and lack of fair elections. The 65-year-old Lukashenko has rarely travelled to Europe.

In recent years however the West and Belarus have sought to improve ties as the Kremlin has pushed for a closer relationship between Moscow and Minsk.

Lukashenko said his country was "wedged in like in a pair of pliers" between East and West.

Photo: AFP / Sergei GAPON

"Despite this we are doing sometimes very well," Lukashenko told reporters during a joint press conference with Van der Bellen.

Asked about his country's human rights record, he said: "It is a country where one can relax in peace and security."

Van der Bellen said the two men had discussed many issues, including the Ukraine crisis, hoping to "deepen" their relationship.

Austria had also recommended that Belarus -- the only European country that still uses capital punishment -- should at least put a moratorium on the death penalty.

Belarus's closest ally is Russia and the two have formed a nominal "union", with close trade and military cooperation.

In recent months however, Moscow has been pressuring Minsk into closer integration. While Lukashenko has welcomed closer ties with Moscow, he has pushed back at the idea of outright unification.

Photo: AFP / Sergei GAPON

Moscow has denied that this is what it wants. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said it was "normal" for Minsk to have contacts with other countries.

Karin Kneissl, who was foreign minister under Kurz's previous administration, said in January that Austria wanted to develop closer ties with Belarus as a "buffer state" between Russia, the EU and Ukraine.

For Lukashenko, being hosted by an EU member represents a "diplomatic success" ahead of parliamentary elections on Sunday, political analyst Artyom Shraibman said.

Lukashenko said in September he also wanted to improve ties with Washington as he welcomed then White House national security advisor John Bolton for rare talks in Minsk.

The Soviet-era collective farm chief became Belarus's first post-independence president in 1994 and has dominated the country ever since.

In 2016, Lukashenko visited Italy and the Vatican after the European Union lifted most of the sanctions it had imposed in recent years against him and other Belarusians in a move to encourage progress on human rights.

Since 2016, Lukashenko has repeatedly been invited to visit Europe, but until now had declined them.

After Russia, Austria is one of Belarus's biggest sources of foreign direct investment. Belarus media labelled it "the most loyal" of EU members to Minsk.

Lukashenko has been in Austria privately, skiing with his family in 2002. Kurz presented him with a pair of hand-made wooden skis during his March visit to Belarus.

burs-jza/jj