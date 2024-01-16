Caring for a patient would require you to invest in a good and reliable hospital bed for home use in order to ensure that the person feels comfortable. This is also important for the caregivers, as it would make caring for the patient more efficient.

There are some things to remember though when you are choosing a hospital bed. Taking these into consideration would mean getting the right hospital bed for your patient at home.

1. Determine the patient's mobility

Selecting a home hospital bed is significantly influenced by mobility issues. The individual's capacity to get on and off the bed determines the type of hospital bed suitable for home use. In-home hospital beds should include adjustable bed rails that can be raised or lowered based on the patient's requirements. Side assist rails contribute to fall prevention and offer an additional layer of safety during bed entry and exit. Additional assist side rails can be added for enhanced protection.

2. Check if the patient needs to transfer to other equipment

Individuals facing mobility challenges often rely on assistive devices like canes, walker rollators, or wheelchairs. This would necessitate a hospital bed that facilitates seamless transfers into and out of bed. Patients might encounter additional difficulties due to injuries or post-operative recovery, limiting their independent movement compared to healthier circumstances. When selecting a bed for a private residence, prioritizing one with high-low elevation is paramount. This feature proves to be an ideal choice for individuals requiring patient care, but desiring to age in the comfort of their own home. Manual or semi-electric beds lack the same level of independence for users, making high-low elevation a critical consideration for enhancing overall mobility and convenience.

3. What is the available space in the room?

Space in the room is a key factor in choosing a hospital bed, with at least four square feet recommended for optimal mobility. Placing the bed where the user can move easily, without feeling crowded, is essential. Hospital beds should be positioned in a location where assistance can be readily provided. Your home care beds must be equipped with casters, which offer easy movement around the home.

4. Aesthetic appeal of the bed

Aesthetic considerations also play a role in selecting a hospital bed for home use. While many hospital beds may appear clinical, there are those that are designed to meet international standards. Elegantly designed rails, headboards, and footboards cater to various room decors, enhancing comfort and well-being. Users can choose from two finish options to match their style and preferences.

Here are five hospital beds for home use that you might want to consider.

1. Point A (Model No : PAM-3) Premium 3 Function Full Electric Hospital Bed

2. DARGASH MEDICAL Hospital Bed Electric ICU Bed for Home and Hospital use

3. Restisland Premium 5 Function Electric Hospital ICU Bed

4. Hopefull HC-9 EZ-Turn ICU Hospital Bed for Lateral Tilting & Rotation, Included 5.1" Divided Mattress

5. Point A (Model No : PAM-5) Premium 5 Function Full Electric Hospital ICU Bed

The POINT A Premium 3 Function Full Electric bed offers three primary functions, encompassing adjustments for both the head and foot of the bed, as well as the capability to raise or lower the knee section. Using bedside controls, the entire bed can be electronically elevated to 24 inches off the ground or lowered to 15 inches, providing versatile positioning options for enhanced comfort.

Powered by LINAK electric motor actuators and control system, the bed ensures smooth and quiet movements. LINAK, a renowned brand developed in Denmark, is a global leader in hospital beds, providing an intuitive design that enables patients to effortlessly achieve comfortable positions with the simple press of a button.

Equipped with 5-inch aluminum caster wheels and a foot pedal locking system, the POINT Bed facilitates easy movement, even on carpeted surfaces. This feature enhances the bed's maneuverability across various surfaces within your home or facility, ensuring convenience.

The bed comes complete with a waterproof mattress, featuring dimensions of 74" L x 33" W and a thickness of 4.7 inches. The mattress not only allows for easy cleaning and wiping, but also ensures maximum comfort for the user with its stylish dark blue color.

The Dargash Fully Electric Bed provides convenient and adjustable features activated by a simple button press. These include head and back elevation from 0 to 85 degrees, knee rest adjustment ranging from 0 to 45 degrees, and height adjustment that allows lowering to 17 inches and rising to 29 inches (excluding mattress height). The bed is equipped with 5-inch aluminum caster wheels, featuring a safety locking system and brake pedals, ensuring smooth movement, even on carpeted surfaces. Additionally, the side rails fold effortlessly along the mattress with the security of a safety button click.

Designed to enhance comfort and prevent bedsores, the bed comes with a memory foam mattress incorporating advanced technology. The upper layer features strategically placed pores for pressure relief and improved ease of movement, while the second layer consists of high-quality memory foam for optimal comfort. Unique incisions on the mattress underside facilitate easy adjustments in bed positioning. Approved and recommended for use in hospitals or home care settings, both the bed and mattress meet high-quality standards.

Assembling the bed is a hassle-free process, as it arrives fully assembled, requiring only the attachment of castors through a straightforward screwing mechanism.

The bed boasts a range of five classic functions, encompassing Trendelenburg and reverse Trendelenburg adjustments, in addition to the standard elevation functions for the head, knees, and feet. The bed's entire height can be seamlessly adjusted, ranging from 19 inches to 34 inches.

Equipped with five fully motorized functions, this hospital bed is designed for convenience and efficiency. Independent locking casters ensure easy mobility, even on carpeted floors, providing flexibility in positioning. The bed has a weight limit of 385 lbs for safe operation, with a generous sleeping surface area measuring 78 x 35 inches. The overall dimensions of the bed are 84 x 39 x 19 - 34 inches, and it weighs approximately 251 lbs.

The package includes a mattress and an inclusive IV Pole, enhancing its versatility. The IV Pole features four hole positions, allowing for customizable adjustments as needed. This comprehensive design makes the bed a practical and functional choice for various medical settings.

The EZ-Turn Bed offers a comprehensive set of five classic functions, allowing for elevation of the head, knees, and feet. The bed's height can be adjusted, ranging from a low of 19 inches to a high of 32 inches. These versatile functions enable patients to be positioned in Trendelenburg, reverse Trendelenburg, Fowler's, semi-Fowler's, high-Fowler's, and standard chair positions. The head elevation and Trendelenburg movements are precisely displayed in degrees, ensuring accurate patient positioning.

Introducing innovative features, the EZ-Turn Bed includes lateral tilting and rotation capabilities of up to 30 degrees. This facilitates lateral recumbent positioning of patients, particularly beneficial for those unable to move independently, aiding in the prevention of pressure ulcers (bed sores). The bed eliminates the need for traditional log-rolling and the use of wedge pillows, providing assistance with these movements.

Powered by LINAK electric motor actuators and control system, the bed ensures smooth and quiet movements. Controls are conveniently located on the side rails and a hand-held pendant, allowing patients to achieve comfortable positions, including lateral recumbent, with the press of a button.

Equipped with a central locking system and 5-inch aluminum caster wheels with brake pedals, the EZ-Turn Bed ensures ease of movement, even on carpeted surfaces. This feature enhances the bed's mobility across various surfaces in homes or facilities.

The POINT A Premium 5 Function Full Electric bed is equipped with five classic functions, incorporating Trendelenburg and reverse Trendelenburg movements, alongside standard elevation adjustments for the head, knees, and feet. The bed offers a height range from 19 inches to 30 inches, allowing versatile positioning in Trendelenburg, Fowler's, semi-Fowler's, high-Fowler's, and standard chair positions. Precise patient positioning is facilitated by angle degree displays for head elevation and Trendelenburg movements.

The Hopefull Bed features a central locking system, complemented by 6-inch caster wheels and brake pedals, facilitating easy movement, even on carpeted surfaces. These features enhance the bed's mobility across various surfaces within your home or facility, ensuring convenience and practicality.

Complete with a waterproof mattress, measuring 78" L x 35" W and boasting a thickness of 5.9 inches, the bed ensures ease of cleaning, while providing maximum comfort to the user with its stylish dark blue color. Specifications include a safe operational weight limit of 550 lbs, a sleeping surface measuring 77 x 35 inches, and overall dimensions of 83 x 41 x 19 - 30 inches.

Less worry, more comfort

With the right hospital bed for home use, you will have a more worry-free way of caring for your patient. The latter would also be more comfortable on the bed since it would pave the way for better mobility for him.