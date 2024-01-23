This year promises a whole lot of fun for Nintendo Switch game users. It has been offering a seamless transition between television and portable handheld gaming, and will continue to do so with a host of all-time favorite games, as well as kid-friendly ones. If you are still wondering whether to make the big switch, then check out our compilation below.

What are the best Nintendo Switch games?

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons" maintains its status as one of the Nintendo Switch's enduring favorites over three years post-launch, and continues to captivate players with its charm and wholesome gameplay. Released amidst global lockdowns, the game provided a tranquil escape to a virtual island, allowing players to engage in soothing activities such as fishing, bug-catching, and refining the layout of their digital abodes. Nintendo's ongoing support for the game is evident through the introduction of various free content updates and the expansive Happy Home Paradise DLC.

2. Bayonetta 3

"Bayonetta 3" emerges as a showstopper, seamlessly blending confident combat and demonic dance-moves in a manner few games achieve. This concluding installment in the Bayonetta trilogy exudes a cocky blast of exhilarating fun, unafraid to reinvent its established formula. By introducing a new character, who serves as a perfect contrast to the elegant anarchy of the titular witch, the game maintains its captivating appeal. With a multi-dimensional storyline, epic kaiju battles, and a Hollywood-level chase sequence, Bayonetta 3 not only lives up to but exceeds the expectations that fans initially fell in love with, marking a high note for the trilogy.

3. Celeste

"Celeste," a captivating platformer with a profound message, seamlessly finds its place on the Nintendo Switch. Embarking on a journey to the perilous Mount Celeste, the protagonist, Madeline, encounters treacherous cliffs and engaging characters in this snow-covered landscape. Presented in stunning pixelated graphics, "Celeste" delivers a nostalgic feel akin to classic platformers, emphasizing well-timed jumps. The game's fluid motion and evolving level design, coupled with the acquisition of new abilities, offer a progressively challenging yet satisfying gameplay experience.

4. Cuphead

Studio MDHR's "Cuphead" stands as a magnificent tribute to classic cartoons and an exceptional run-and-gun experience. Originally launched for Xbox One and PC, the game seamlessly transitioned to the Nintendo Switch, delivering flawless performance whether played on the TV or in handheld mode. Cuphead's distinctive art style, featuring hand-drawn characters reminiscent of 1930s cartoons, provides a visually stunning and timeless aesthetic. Complemented by a jazzy audio design, the game immerses players in a bygone era, effectively transforming into a playable cartoon.

5. Dead Cells

"Dead Cells" seamlessly blends the elements of rogue-likes and metroidvanias, resulting in a game that is poised to be regarded among the best in both genres for years to come. The game unfolds within a procedurally generated castle, casting you as a reanimated mass of cells inhabiting a prisoner's body. Navigating the labyrinthine castle presents an ever-changing challenge, with perilous enemies and concealed secrets awaiting discovery. Perseverance is key, as each demise prompts a fresh start, albeit with permanent upgrades facilitating incremental progress and exploration of new areas. With an expertly designed map that dynamically alters with each playthrough, "Dead Cells" entices players to see it through to its conclusion.

What are the best Nintendo Switch games for an 8-year-old?

1. Super Mario Odyssey

A colorful and imaginative platformer where players control Mario as he embarks on a globe-trotting adventure to rescue Princess Peach. Filled with inventive power-ups, including the ability to possess various objects and creatures, the game encourages creative exploration and surprises at every turn.

2. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

While the gameplay can be challenging, the open-world exploration and captivating story can appeal to young adventurers. With the freedom to climb, glide, and solve puzzles, this game fosters a sense of curiosity and discovery in a vast, magical world.

3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

A fun and family-friendly racing game featuring beloved characters from the Mario universe. It supports multiplayer, making it great for family gaming sessions. With a wide array of whimsical tracks and a variety of customizable karts, the game provides endless entertainment for players of all ages.

4. Luigi's Mansion 3

This is a lighthearted action-adventure game, where Luigi explores a haunted hotel to rescue his friends. The game offers a mix of puzzles and ghost-catching fun. With its charming animation and cooperative multiplayer option, Luigi's Mansion 3 creates a delightful and engaging experience for young players and their friends.

5. Yoshi's Crafted World

The charming game stars Yoshi in a whimsical world made of everyday materials. The game is visually appealing and offers a gentle challenge for young players. With its unique flip-side perspective, allowing players to explore levels from different angles, "Yoshi's Crafted World" introduces an extra layer of creativity and exploration.

What are the best free games on Nintendo Switch?

1. Fortnite

In this popular battle royale game, players engage in intense competition to secure the coveted position of the last person or team standing. Beyond its core battle royale mode, "Fortnite" boasts creative modes where players can build structures and unleash their imaginative side. With regular updates introducing new content and challenges, "Fortnite" maintains its dynamic and ever-evolving gaming environment.

2. Apex Legends

Set in the Titanfall universe, "Apex Legends" is a fast-paced battle royale game that distinguishes itself with unique characters, each possessing distinct abilities. Teams of players, known as Legends, strategize and showcase their skills in a vibrant, evolving arena. With a focus on teamwork and individual character strengths, "Apex Legends" delivers an exhilarating battle royale experience.

3. Rocket League

"Rocket League" ingeniously blends soccer with rocket-powered cars, offering a thrilling sports experience. Players control customizable vehicles as they engage in casual or competitive modes, attempting to score goals with an oversized ball. The game's unique premise and accessible yet skill-demanding gameplay make "Rocket League" a standout title in the sports genre.

4. Warframe

"Warframe" is a fast-paced third-person shooter featuring cooperative and player-vs-environment gameplay. Players take on the role of the Tenno, a formidable race of ancient warriors, utilizing advanced Warframes to navigate diverse missions and face relentless enemies. With a focus on fluid movement, intense combat, and a rich sci-fi universe, "Warframe" has garnered a dedicated fanbase through its constant updates and expansions.

5. Paladins

As a free-to-play hero-based shooter, "Paladins" offers diverse game modes, customizable characters, and a card system for abilities. Players engage in strategic battles, choosing from a roster of Champions, each with unique skills and playstyles. The incorporation of customizable loadouts and the card system adds depth to the gameplay, allowing for diverse tactics and team compositions in this dynamic and accessible shooter.

What are the best Nintendo Switch games for a 5-year-old?

1. Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!

Begin your Pokémon journey in the Kanto region with Pikachu or Eevee as your companion. Capture and train Pokémon, battle other trainers, and embark on a nostalgic adventure suitable for young Pokémon enthusiasts, with the added feature of Pokémon following you in the game world.

2. Kirby Star Allies

Play as Kirby in this cute and accessible platformer, where you can befriend enemies to gain unique powers. Team up with friends or computer-controlled characters in cooperative multiplayer for added fun, exploring the whimsical world of Dream Land.

3. LEGO Games (e.g., LEGO City Undercover, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2)

Dive into the imaginative worlds of LEGO characters in various themed adventures, solving puzzles, and engaging in cooperative gameplay suitable for young audiences, with the signature LEGO humor and building mechanics.

4. Just Dance 2022

Get ready to dance to the rhythm of popular songs in this interactive and energetic music game. Follow on-screen choreography and compete with friends or family in this fun-filled dance experience, with a wide variety of music genres and dance routines.

5. Disney Magical World 2

Explore a magical world filled with Disney characters, embark on quests, farm, fish, and engage in mini-games. This game offers a delightful mix of activities set in the enchanting Disney universe, allowing young players to create their own magical stories and adventures.

Fun for every age

With a host of games offered by Nintendo Switch, you will be able to choose one that could fit your personal preference. Whether you are a kid who has just started his foray into the exhilarating world of games, or an adult who wants to pass time or relax, you will find the best Nintendo Switch games worth your while.