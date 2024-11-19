KEY POINTS Investors can initially invest in the token using $USDT, but they will later be able to use $BTC

The initial subscription offering kicks off Tuesday and will end on Nov. 29

$USTBL tokens offer 'a new level of diversification that can help reduce overall portfolio risk': Jesse Knutson

Bitfinex Securities was the first platform to receive El Salvador's Digital Asset License

Bitfinex Securities El Salvador S.A. de C.V., a regulated platform that allows entities to raise capital through the listing of tokenized securities, today announced the launch of the first-ever regulated public offering of tokenized U.S. Treasury Bills in Latin America. The announcement comes after El Salvador recently introduced a securities licensing regime which saw Bitfinex Securities receiving the first Digital Asset License.

The token will be issued by NexBridge Digital Financial Solutions S.A. de C.V., a digital asset issuer based in El Salvador, which many recognize as "Bitcoin country."

Transforming Global Capital Markets through Digital Asset Advancements

The new token will provide exposure to short-term U.S. Treasury Bills denominated in USD. Issuance proceeds will then be allocated to the iShares $ Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF (exchange-traded fund).

Initially, the offering looks to raise a minimum of $30 million, to proceed with the token's issuance. Subscription for the initial offering begins Tuesday and will be open through Nov. 29.

After the initial subscription period ends, additional subscription windows will be opened regularly. Investors can make their first investments using top stablecoin Tether (USDT), but investments will later be made available in Bitcoin (BTC).

The token is representative of an innovative digital asset that combines the stability of U.S. Treasury Bills with the efficient processing provided by blockchain-based financial technology.

"Bitfinex Securities is proud to collaborate with NexBridge on the first regulated public offering of tokenized U.S. Treasury Bills in El Salvador," said Jesse Knutson, Head of Operations at Bifinex Securities, as per a press release shared with International Business Times.

"The inclusion of USTBL tokens in investment portfolios will enable investors to balance digital asset exposure with the stability of traditional finance, offering a new level of diversification that can help reduce overall portfolio risk," he added.

Setting the Standard in Compliant Investment Opportunities

The token will be made available for trading on Bitfinex Securities' secondary market under the ticker USTBL after the end of the initial subscription period.

Access has been a major hurdle for people looking to be exposed to innovative products around Treasury Bills. With USTBL, individuals and entities who previously didn't have access to such markets can finally participate.

Aside from access-related hurdles, compliance has also become a major issue for people who want to invest in cryptocurrencies but are hesitant due to past pitfalls such as the spectacular collapse of FTX.

Bitfinex Securities looks to lead the way in both access and compliance. "The issuance is just the beginning of our mission to build a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. By bringing U.S. Treasury Bills on-chain, we are not only offering a secure, compliant investment opportunity, but we are also laying the groundwork for a new standard in finance," said NexBridge CEO Nicolas Cane.

Notably, Bitfinex Securities was the first platform to receive a Digital Asset License under El Salvador's securities law introduced in January 2023.

Regulated in both El Salvador and Kazakhstan, Bitfinex Securities envisions a world where investors and issuers can interact seamlessly, cost-effectively, and efficiently under compliant processes and secure avenues.