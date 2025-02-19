A British couple on a trip around the world are now facing the death penalty after Iranian forces charged them with espionage.

Craig and Lindsay Foreman, both 52, lived in East Sussex, England, before relocating to Spain in 2019. Craig is a carpenter and Lindsay is a life coach with a doctorate in psychology, per reporting by the BBC, and they were described by a neighbor as "lovely people."

During a trip around the world, the Foremans entered Iran from Armenia on December 30, 2024. They were scheduled to leave for Pakistan on January 4 before they were detained by Iranian officials.

"These individuals were co-operating with front organizations linked to the intelligence services of hostile and Western countries under the pretense of research and investigative activities," Judiciary Spokesman Asghar Jahangir stated, according to the BBC.

The UK advises against all travel to the Middle East country since British and British-Iranian dual nationals are at "significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention," the BBC reported, and having a British passport "can be reason enough for the Iranian authorities to detain you."

Human rights groups added that hostages are held as leverage and released only when Iran receives something in return.

