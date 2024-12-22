Authorities have uncovered a chilling case in San Diego where a woman's body was discovered in a freezer nine years after her death, reportedly concealed by her husband who allegedly forced a friend at gunpoint to assist him.

In December 2023, Mary Margaret Haxby-Jones's remains were found in a chest freezer in the couple's home after her husband, Robert Haxby, suffered a severe stroke and was hospitalized.

Investigations revealed that Haxby had allegedly hidden her death to continue collecting her Social Security benefits, according to the Daily Mail.

Reports suggest that her friend, Joseph Beneventin, was coerced at gunpoint to help conceal her body. Mary, who reportedly suffered from obesity and dementia, was last seen in 2013, and no one reported her missing.

An unsealed autopsy report confirmed Haxby-Jones's body was found frozen in December 2023 with no significant physical injuries, though investigators suspect foul play cannot be ruled out.

Beneventin, who now resides in a property linked to Haxby, claims Mary died of natural causes and that Haxby concealed her body for financial reasons.

However, legal representatives for Haxby's children have questioned Beneventin's credibility.

The San Diego Police Department declared the investigation inactive in December 2024, citing insufficient evidence to prosecute Haxby for fraud or foul play due to a lack of clarity around Mary's time and manner of death.