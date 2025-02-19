Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced to staff that a newly formed presidential commission will investigate the childhood vaccine schedule as a potential factor in the nation's chronic disease epidemic.

"Nothing is going to be off limits," Kennedy said, emphasizing his commitment to "Make America Healthy Again," as seen in video of a closed-door meeting, obtained by The Hill.

Kennedy pledged to eliminate conflicts of interest within the agency, crack down on industry influence, and conduct research with "radical transparency" to restore public trust.

Kennedy, a longtime critic of federal health agencies, has questioned vaccine safety in the past but insisted he will keep an "open mind" and listen to all perspectives.

Kennedy's remarks come as HHS is still reeling from the Trump administration's sweeping dismissals of staff from the CDC, NIH, and FDA—agencies Kennedy has previously accused of being compromised by corporate interests.

While he did not directly address the firings, Kennedy acknowledged institutional distrust, vowing to ensure HHS operates without outside influence. "Both science and democracy flourish from the free and unimpeded flow of information," he said.

The commission's review of childhood immunization schedules is expected to be controversial, as the scientific consensus has long held vaccines to be safe and essential for public health.

