A Colorado special needs paraprofessional who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old student plied him with Fentanyl and repeatedly asked him to bring a gun to school.

Imagine Kay Ewer, 28, received four years in prison in the plea deal. She also will receive Sex Offender Intensive Probation for ten years to life, prosecutors stated.

"I just want to apologize to the victim and the victim's family. I'm really sorry; this will never happen again," Ewer said.

Ewer pled guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust. Ewer had worked for Jefferson County Public Schools from 2015 to 2023, holding various positions including school nurse and teaching assistant. At the time of the offense, she worked as a paraprofessional at Brady Exploration School in Lakewood from August 2023 to November 2023.

Police were called to the school in Lakewood after another teacher saw inappropriate writing on the victim's class worksheets. Police launched an investigation and found that Ewer's "favoritism" toward the victim had been noticed by staff.

Police found evidence of an inappropriate relationship beginning in September 2023 that included "frequent sexual encounters, constant digital communication, inclusive of repeated derogatory remarks directed at the victim, and the introduction of drugs, alcohol, and weapons," according to prosecutors.

"The defendant preyed on my son, leading him to believe she genuinely cared for him, all while exploiting him for money and manipulating him into thinking he was 'the one,'" the victim's mother told the court. "What makes this even more painful is that I trusted the defendant, [...] had I known what was truly happening, I would never have allowed her such close access to him."

Prosecutor Brynn Chase said there was evidence that Ewer introduced the victim to Fentanyl and discussed him bringing a gun to school. Chase said that in the "thousands upon thousands upon thousands" of text messages, Ewer repeatedly said she wanted the victim to bring a gun to their sexual encounters. Ewer also suggested the victim "bring the gun to school and shoot another faculty member in the leg," Chase said.

