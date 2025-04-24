Activist and Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg has been issued an ultimatum by the leaders of the DNC following his pledge to fund primary candidates challenging Democratic incumbents he described as "asleep at the wheel."

DNC Chair Ken Martin is expected to announce the implementation of new rules preventing DNC officers from endorsing candidates running in Democratic primaries, an anonymous source told POLITICO.

This comes just a week after Hogg pledged to spend millions in funding candidates running against "ineffective, asleep-at-the-wheel" Democratic lawmakers.

Hogg would be forced to relinquish his position within the DNC if the new rule were to be passed and he attempted to still follow through on his plan.

The vice chair's declaration seemingly upset many senior members of his party. The grassroots organization that he co-founded, Leaders We Deserve, pledged to spend $20 million in funding younger, dynamic challengers to Democratic incumbents in blue districts.

"We have a culture of seniority politics that has created a litmus test of who deserves to be here," Hogg previously told POLITICO. "We need people, regardless of their age, that are here to fight."

The young activist rose to prominence after organizing many high-profile demonstrations and initiatives as a survivor of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He has reportedly told at least two other DNC members that he is willing to lose his position.

Hogg further indicated that Martin did not support his plan, stating that the DNC chair "certainly has different views" on supporting challengers to Democratic candidates.

