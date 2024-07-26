Liquid restaking derivatives (LRDs) are the next innovation in the shifting decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, expanding on the foundation created by liquid staking derivatives. Liquid staking enables users to keep their staked assets liquid; however, LRDs extend this idea by allowing previously staked assets to be restaked across various protocols.

This development solves a major drawback for the DeFi industry: the capacity to optimize return potential across several platforms without compromising liquidity or paying exorbitant gas costs for frequent transfers.

YieldNest has established itself as a leader in this quickly evolving field by expanding the spectrum of liquid restaking derivatives. The protocol and Origin's PrimeStaked recently announced a strategic merger. Through this partnership, YieldNest's much-anticipated ynLSD product will be housing primeETH, PrimeStaked's Liquid Restaking Token (LRT), while PrimeStaked users will have access to YieldNest's products and exceptional technology.

YieldNest prioritizes building products that last. They're not just chasing quick wins – they're building a product that's in it for the long haul. Key among these is controlled AVS Exposure solutions, featuring a combination of YieldNest/External curated LRTs and isolated LRTs that integrate multiple restaking protocols. The bottom line? YieldNest is focused on giving you real returns that are both secure and optimized for risk.

PrimeStaked—an Origin Protocol project—remains committed to leading the way in DeFi innovation. The platform has always placed a high priority on the needs of its users, constantly improving its features and overall user experience. A noteworthy milestone, the strategic merger between PrimeStaked and YieldNest is expected to keep PrimeStaked at the forefront of the market while providing its user base with new prospects.

YieldNest's new products, ynLSD, which will consist of ynLSDe and ynLSDs are essential to this announcement. In line with YieldNest's mission to become the top liquid restaking solution, unlocking next-gen strategies and establishing itself as the leading protocol for liquid restaked assets, these solutions aim to transform how users engage with liquid restaking derivatives and stablecoins inside the DeFi ecosystem.

As the dust settles on the merger announcement, it garners considerably more attention. Why? First, the team is supported by an independent risk team and top-tier audits to ensure the security and stability of its users. Second, primeETH users will now have access to a new network of options through this merger, including prospective partners like Symbiotic and protocols like EigenLayer.

The Development of Liquid Staking: ynLSD Explained

ynLSD from YieldNest is a major advancement in Liquid Restaking Derivatives offering. However, what precisely is ynLSD, and why should DeFi users be aware of it?

Fundamentally, the goal of ynLSD is to increase user yields by utilizing other DeFi tokens, such as OETH. LSDs are excellent because they allow users to stake their assets without sacrificing liquidity. This implies that you're using your cryptocurrency while maintaining the freedom to use the staked assets for other DeFi activities, rather than merely keeping them in a virtual safe.

YieldNest isn't stopping at a one-size-fits-all solution, though. They have two other offerings of ynLSD, each tailored to specific ecosystems:

1. ynLSDe: EigenLayer Ecosystem

The first is YieldNest's liquid restaking solution, ynLSDe, which is based on EigenLayer. This is a gateway to the upcoming ETH payouts and EigenLayer incentives, not just another restaking option.

YieldNest has developed methods that take advantage of its specially designed restaking techniques to deliver users a higher possible yield from the EigenLayer ecosystem.

2. ynLSDs: Symbiotic Ecosystem

ynLSDs integrates with the Symbiotic ecosystem. The goal of this ynLSD variation is to fully use Symbiotic's infrastructure to provide exceptional yield and reward chances.

YieldNest has not forgotten about the stablecoin possibilities. ynUSDs is a product aimed at providing competitive yields and symbiotic benefits for USD-denominated assets.

The launch of ynUSDs has the potential to revolutionize the way individuals intend to use their stablecoin investments. Users may now potentially earn competitive returns while still taking advantage of stablecoins' relative stability, rather than having USD-pegged tokens lie inactive. This could be particularly appealing in times of market uncertainty, providing a middle ground between the safety of stablecoins and the yield potential of more volatile crypto assets.

From Industry Support to Decentralized Governance

Major players in the cryptocurrency space support YieldNest's strategy including the founders of Curve (Michael Egorov), Convex (Winthorpe & C2TP), Frax (Sam Kazemian), Kyber (Loi Luu), Algorand (Steve Kokinos), Yearn (Wavey), Moralis (Ivan on Tech) and others. With such backing, their objectives gain legitimacy, and it appears that the way DeFi enthusiasts approach yield optimization may change significantly in the future, starting with these new products.

In the future, YieldNest intends to move toward a decentralized decision-making and community governance model by implementing a DAO and sub-DAO structure. The attraction of products like ynLSD and ynUSDs may be further enhanced by this march towards decentralization.

Notably, the objective is to develop a decentralized, self-sustaining protocol that can function without the core team. Each chamber in the governance system is run by elected leaders using YND tokens that have been staked, and each chamber votes on the outcomes they want.

Lucrative Rewards for Early Adopters

YieldNest is rewarding devoted primeETH adopters with special perks for migrating to their platform in celebration of this merger. A 5% boost on YieldNest Seeds, a Pioneer NFT with a 15% Permanent Boost for users moving 5 OETH or more, and a PrimeStaked YieldNest Airdrop are some of these benefits. Users that migrate will also have access to AVS/Network Yields and any upcoming AVS airdrops.

Further, YieldNest plans the overall airdrop distribution to be at least 15% of the total supply of YND tokens, demonstrating their dedication to community involvement. Moreover, their objective is to augment this distribution as the Total Value Locked (TVL) expands with time. YieldNest is promoting itself as one of the most generous apps in the restaking sector with community incentives expected to surpass 60%.

As the DeFi environment evolves, the merging of YieldNest and PrimeStaked marks a significant step forward. Users interested in participating in YieldNest's expected airdrop and profiting from this strategic relationship are urged to start restaking on the YieldNest platform right away.