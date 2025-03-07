Authorities have released the cause of death for Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman, further reporting that he had likely been dead for a week before his body was discovered.

Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were both discovered deceased in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on February 26. Their dog was also deceased, reported USA Today.

Hackman, who was an Alzheimer's patient and had heart issues, died of natural causes, with his pacemaker last recording activity on February 18, 8 days before their bodies were discovered. Arakawa died of a rare severe respiratory illness known as Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome, reported the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator. She likely died around February 11 or 12.

Hantavirus can be transmitted from rodents to humans through their saliva, urine or droppings. However, the virus cannot be transmitted from human to human or from human to dog.

Both 95-year-old Hackman and 64-year-old Arakawa were found deceased around 1:45 p.m. on February 26th by authorities.

"Foul play is not suspected as a factor in those deaths," a spokesperson said at the time.

There were no signs of forced entry within the home, and the front door was wide open. There was no evidence of a carbon monoxide leak, according to the Santa Fe City Fire Department.

Hackman was found in the mudroom of his house with his cane after apparently having fallen. Arakawa was found near a space heater, showing signs of "body decomposition" and "bloating in her face."

According to the warrant, the residence was investigated by the New Mexico Gas Co., who reported that "as of now, there are no signs or evidence indicating there were any problems associated to the pipes in and around the residence."

