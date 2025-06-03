A Republican senator defended the Trump administration's tax and domestic policy bill by stating that the cuts to Medicaid the legislation proposes will actually strengthen it.

Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall appeared on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria" where he spoke to host Maria Bartiromo about the bill.

Roger Marshall: "Medicaid cuts are gonna strengthen Medicaid" pic.twitter.com/VV91VL9RKd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 3, 2025

"Do you believe that you will have the votes for this package and that you will be able to identify more spending cuts by the July 4 deadline, or is it just going to take longer?" Bartiromo asked the senator.

"Look, I still remain optimistic. [Senators] Ron Johnson, Rick Scott, Mike Lee, all those people and I share the same goal. On the other hand, as you mentioned, we've got folks that are afraid of the small Medicaid cuts that we made already, Medicaid cuts that are going to strengthen Medicaid and save it for those who need it the most," he began.

"So we're pretty far apart, yet we have 53 Republican Senators, we have 53 opinions, we're trying to work through all that. I've been really impressed with John Thune and Mike Crapo's ability to bring everybody together. They're leading the charge right now, so I have confidence we'll get there," Marshall continued.

Social media users reacted with incredulity at the senator's claim that funding cuts would actually strengthen Medicaid.

"Who needs healthcare when you can have more tax breaks for billionaires, right? It's like they're playing a game of 'How much can we screw over the poor before they notice?'" wrote one user.

"Sure, and starving my houseplants will make them thrive. Classic logic," another sarcastically wrote.

"Cuts don't strengthen Medicaid, they shrink it and the people who pay the price aren't lobbyists. They're kids, seniors, and the disabled," one user stated.

"Translation: "Sure, see if we can remove many people from Medicaid, there will be more dollars left for the few still on it, strengthening what can be done for those select chosen ones. Similar to our approach on tax breaks"," another concurred.

"And we're dissolving the military and that will give us an edge on the battlefield....." one user's sarcastic comparison stated.

President Donald Trump took to his social media app, Truth Social, on Monday evening in order to advocate for the bill, specifically mentioning its intended impact on Medicaid.

"It will kick millions of Illegals off Medicaid, and make sure SNAP is focused on Americans ONLY! It will also restore Choice and Affordability for Car purchases by REPEALING Biden's EV Mandate, and all of the GREEN NEW SCAM Tax Credits and Spending," Trump wrote. "THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL also protects our beautiful children by stopping funding for sick sex changes for minors."

