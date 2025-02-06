Here Are The 22 States That Will Be Hammered by Back-to-Back Winter Storms This Week
Authorities are urging residents to stay updated on weather alerts and avoid unnecessary travel as conditions worsen.
A series of powerful winter storms are set to slam a significant portion of the U.S. in the coming days, impacting around 100 million people across 22 states.
The storms will bring snow, ice, and freezing rain, creating hazardous travel conditions and the potential for power outages through the middle of next week, The Guardian reported.
The affected states include:
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kentucky
- Maryland
- Maine
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Missouri
- Nebraska
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New York
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Vermont
- Virginia
Major cities such as Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York, and Boston are bracing for snow and ice, while schools in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts have already announced closures. The National Weather Service has warned that even a thin layer of ice can make travel extremely dangerous.
Meanwhile, southern parts of the storm system will bring rain and thunderstorms from the Tennessee Valley to North Carolina. Weather disruptions could also impact Super Bowl travel, with snow potentially complicating return trips for fans from Philadelphia and Kansas City.
Authorities are urging residents to stay updated on weather alerts and avoid unnecessary travel as conditions worsen.
Originally published on Latin Times
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
- MOST POPULAR IN U.S.