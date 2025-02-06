A series of powerful winter storms are set to slam a significant portion of the U.S. in the coming days, impacting around 100 million people across 22 states.

The storms will bring snow, ice, and freezing rain, creating hazardous travel conditions and the potential for power outages through the middle of next week, The Guardian reported.

The affected states include:

Connecticut

Delaware

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky Maryland

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

Missouri

Nebraska New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island West Virginia

Wisconsin

Vermont

Virginia

Major cities such as Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York, and Boston are bracing for snow and ice, while schools in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusetts have already announced closures. The National Weather Service has warned that even a thin layer of ice can make travel extremely dangerous.

Meanwhile, southern parts of the storm system will bring rain and thunderstorms from the Tennessee Valley to North Carolina. Weather disruptions could also impact Super Bowl travel, with snow potentially complicating return trips for fans from Philadelphia and Kansas City.

Authorities are urging residents to stay updated on weather alerts and avoid unnecessary travel as conditions worsen.

Originally published on Latin Times