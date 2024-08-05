In today's world, YouTube has become not only a platform for watching videos, but also a unique media space where creativity and business are intertwined. However, to succeed on this platform, it's not enough just to make good videos, the secret of successful content on YouTube lies in the versatility of skills and approaches. What exactly contributes to the creation of a popular channel - we will be told by YouTube producer Kirill Marinin.

Kirill, tell us how YouTube has changed since its inception?

YouTube appeared not so long ago - in 2005, but during this time it has undergone significant changes, turning from a simple video hosting into a huge media platform. The site began to show videos on a variety of topics, from entertainment and educational to scientific and advertising. At the same time, users can now view videos from different devices - computers, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, which makes the content more accessible.

With the development of the platform, successful criers got a wide audience reach, which led to an increase in their popularity and fame. Moreover, running channels has become profitable for them - YouTube has made it possible to monetize videos, allowing creators to earn from advertising and other sources of income, such as sponsorships and donations from viewers. Overall, YouTube has gone through an evolution from a simple video hosting service to a powerful tool for content creation and consumption, providing a wide range of opportunities for creators and the public.

TikTok and Instagram are equally popular, why did you choose YouTube?

You're right, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram are all well-known platforms, each with their own unique characteristics and benefits. However, in terms of versatility and certain features, YouTube offers certain advantages. For instance, it allows you to upload videos up to several hours long. Unlike TikTok and Instagram, where content is usually short, YouTube allows you to post deeper and more detailed content, including tutorials, documentaries, and long conversations. Plus, YouTube videos remain accessible and relevant over time, while content on TikTok and Instagram often has a short-term impact. What's more. The platform has a more diverse and broader audience, which allows you to reach different target groups. YouTube provides authors with detailed analytics on viewer behavior and preferences, which helps optimize content and strategy. Finally, there are more opportunities for monetization - advertising, affiliate programs, donations from viewers and sale of goods.

Tell us about your channels?

I have three YouTube channels, but I am currently actively developing two of them. One is dedicated to a healthy lifestyle. Currently, the number of subscribers on this channel exceeds two million. The second channel is related to the topic of keeping clean and cleaning. We share fascinating tips and methods that help improve the daily lives of our viewers, this project has attracted more than 200 thousand subscribers.

Do you have any professional awards?

Yes, each channel received a silver button, it is given when reaching the milestone of 100 thousand subscribers. And the channel about healthy lifestyle has a gold button - this is for millionaires. In addition, I recently won the Top People Russia award, and I was honored in the YouTube Producer of the Year category.

What are the responsibilities of a YouTube producer?

The role of a YouTube producer is multifaceted and includes many tasks. One of them is creating content ideas. The producer has to constantly generate new and interesting video concepts that will appeal to the audience. The next important step is filming. The producer must be skilled with video equipment, understand the basics of composition, light and sound. He creates a video that will capture the viewers' attention.

Montage is the process of assembling the video into a cohesive whole. The producer decides which frames to use, which effects to apply, which sound tracks to add. This is an important stage that affects the overall perception of the content.

After the video is created, it should be optimized for search. The producer chooses keywords, descriptions and tags to make the video easier for the audience to find. Audience interaction is another task. The producer responds to comments, viewers' questions, and maintains community conversations, which creates affinity and loyalty for the channel.

Next, analyzing statistics is key to understanding what the audience likes and what they don't. The producer analyzes views, likes, dislikes, comments, comments, and viewing time to adjust his strategy. He also deals with monetization.

Speaking in general, a YouTube producer solves a wide range of tasks related to the development of the channel. He works on increasing subscribers and attracting new audiences. This specialist experiments with content, follows trends and adapts the strategy so as not to go beyond the rules of the platform.

What should a good YouTube producer be able to do?

A good YouTube producer has a set of skills and qualities that ensure successful content creation and promotion on the platform. This includes the ability to think creatively and generate original ideas, the ability to work with video shooting and editing to create quality visual content, understanding the preferences and interests of the target audience, as well as communication skills and the ability to maintain interaction with subscribers. He should also be familiar with the basics of SEO and analytics to optimize content for search engines and analyze its effectiveness. Flexibility and adaptability to changes in the platform and trends, as well as a commitment to constant learning and improving skills, are also an essential part of a professional YouTube producer.

Most importantly, a good producer should also be able to clearly see and analyze current trends on the YouTube platform. This allows him or her to be aware of the latest changes and audience preferences, which helps to create more relevant and interesting content.

Speaking of trends, what are the main trends of recent years?

Trends on the YouTube platform are constantly changing in accordance with the development of technology, user interests and changes in the content industry. For example, video streaming is becoming increasingly popular. Youtubers and brands use live streaming to communicate with audiences in real time, conduct QA sessions, giveaways and events. A format of short videos similar to TikTok - Shorts - is gaining momentum. Many authors make videos lasting only a few seconds to keep viewers' attention. Content creators are also experimenting with VR and AR, creating unique and interactive videos that allow viewers to immerse themselves in new worlds and interact with the content.

Series and shows created as multiple videos to captivate viewers and hold their attention over multiple episodes have become popular on YouTube. Among the trends that will develop in the future, I think we can highlight the use of artificial intelligence - it is used to create automated videos, such as product reviews or generating videos based on textual content. and of course, many YouTubers are starting to pay attention to environmental and social responsibility issues, creating content about nature, sustainability and social issues.

All of these trends show that YouTube is constantly adapting to changing user preferences and developing new ways to interact with content. For those who want to become a successful YouTube producer, it's important to keep up with trends and be aware of their audience's interests. Communicating with subscribers allows you to understand their expectations and preferences, and this helps you create content that resonates with them. Keeping a close eye on current trends allows you to create content that is relevant and interesting to your viewers.