A Los Angeles couple has filed a $1 million lawsuit against JetBlue Airways after a "watermelon-sized" block of ice allegedly fell from one of its planes, crashing through their roof and landing just inches from their bed.

Michael Reese and Leah Ferrarini had turned their Inglewood home, purchased in 2020, into their dream residence, according to the Independent. Living near LAX, they were accustomed to frequent overhead flights but never imagined a potential danger from falling debris.

The ice reportedly came from a JetBlue Airbus A321-231 en route from JFK Airport in New York to LAX. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records later revealed previous issues with the aircraft's potable water system, suspected of causing similar incidents.

On January 1, 2025, around 8:09 p.m., the couple narrowly avoided injury when the block of ice smashed into their bedroom ceiling, leaving a large hole and causing over $300,000 in property damage, the report said.

The traumatic event has caused ongoing emotional distress, with the couple now unable to sleep peacefully and experiencing anxiety every time a plane passes overhead—roughly every five minutes in their neighborhood.

The lawsuit alleges negligence on JetBlue's part and seeks damages for emotional distress, pain, suffering, and medical expenses. JetBlue has denied liability, citing compliance with regulations and industry standards.

Meanwhile, Reese and Ferrarini say they have moved out of their home due to fear of a repeat incident and the emotional toll.

Originally published on Latin Times