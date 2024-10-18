A Las Vegas mom's sadness turned to confusion when she learned her dead husband, killed in a hit-and-run, was actually alive.

Brandon Green was hit by a car in the early morning hours of Sept. 15. The driver left the scene, and Green was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, KSNV reported.

Two days after the incident, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released an update on the case, stating that "the pedestrian had succumbed to his injuries" and a coroner had pronounced him dead.

"It's like I had been hit, you know like I was just in complete shock. It was unbelievable. I just couldn't believe it," Green's wife Esther Acosta told KLAS.

However, on Sept. 18, police released another update stating that "a misidentification occurred regarding the pedestrian in this collision. Mr. Green has not succumbed to his injuries and is still receiving medical treatment at UMC. He remains in critical condition."

Acosta said she was stunned, but relieved to learn that her husband was alive. But now she wants to know how something like this happened.

"How can someone mistakenly be dead? Did my husband's heart stop?" Acosta told KLAS.

Green is expected to remain in the hospital for several more months as he recovers from liver and kidney failure, brain bleeding, blood clots and fractured ribs, Acosta told KSNV. A Gofundme has been set up to support Green's recovery.