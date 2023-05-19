KEY POINTS Leica Camera reportedly resumed operations in Russia after changing its name to 'LLC Verchernaya Zvezda'

The equipment was delivered thrice between July and December 2022

A Swiss company has also continued supplying tachymeters to Russia

Leica Camera, a German camera manufacturer, has continued sending supplies of equipment to Russia even after announcing last year that it was stopping shipping goods to Russia and closing its store in Moscow following the country's invasion of Ukraine, according to a report.

"Leica has suspended all business in Russia until further notice and closed the Leica Store in Moscow," the company said in a statement at the time.

However, the company has not suspended its operations in Russia. Instead, it changed its name from "Leica Camera Russia" to "LLC Verchernaya Zvezda" and continued delivering its goods to Russia, which include laser rangefinder binoculars and night vision scopes. The deliveries were done thrice, specifically on July 6, Nov. 18, and Dec. 15 of last year, investigative news website The Insider reported, citing declarations filed by the company.

Apart from binoculars and scopes, some Swiss equipment — including laser rangefinders and tachymeters — is continuing to make its way into Russia. One of the pieces of equipment includes the Leica TS07 R500 total station, which can be used to survey areas up to 10 kilometers away. The equipment is being manufactured by Hexagon Geosystems Rus. in Russia, which is a subsidiary of Swiss company Leica Geosystems AG.

Russia has also purchased other Leica Geosystems products from Chinese and Turkish middlemen, including the Shanghai Merrypal Import Export Co. LTD. Rusgeokom, which is a major supplier to Russia's Ministry of Defense, the outlet reported.

The International Business Times could not independently verify the information in the report. It is also unclear whether the binoculars and scopes will be used by the Russian military in the war in Ukraine.

More than two dozen companies continue to support and supply the Russian army amid sanctions placed by the West following its invasion of Ukraine. In fact, at least 25 European companies were recently found to continue selling goods to Russian defense firms with links to the country's army.

For instance, German companies Jakob KECK Chemi GmbH and Salamander SPS GmbH & Co. KG have supplied leather and shoe glue to Donobuv, a Rostov-based company that manufactures boots for Russian soldiers.