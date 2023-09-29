Longest-serving Female US Senator Feinstein Dies At 90
Dianne Feinstein, the longest serving female in the U.S. Senate, died Friday. She was 90.
Feinstein, who served three decades in the Senate before suffering from health problems in the latter stages of her life and career, was a long-time fixture in California and Democratic politics.
The San Francisco native became the city's first mayor in 1978 before getting involved in U.S. government politics.
Feinstein was elected to the Senate in 1992 and was active in issues important to her, such as gun control and prison reform.
Feinstein's replacement will be selected by California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a fellow Democrat who is on the record as saying he will appoint a Black female to the office.
© Copyright IBTimes 2023. All rights reserved.
