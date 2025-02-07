The Justice Department has agreed to withhold the names of FBI agents who investigated the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, following concerns over potential retaliation and safety risks.

According to a court order filed Friday, the government will not publicly disclose the list of agents without providing 48 hours notice, giving the FBI agents time to challenge a planned release. The deal comes after anonymous FBI agents and the FBI Agents Association filed lawsuits to prevent the Justice Department from publishing the names, CBS reported.

"This agreement provides critical safeguards, preventing immediate public exposure or retaliation and ensuring that FBI Agents can remain focused on protecting the American people," FBI Agents Association President Natalie Bara said, praising the decision.

However, President Trump has suggested that some agents involved in the January 6 investigations may still face termination, calling certain individuals "corrupt." This follows reports that dozens of Justice Department and FBI personnel who worked on Trump-related probes have already been fired.

The agreement delays any potential disclosure, with a March 27 hearing scheduled to determine whether the names will remain permanently sealed. Meanwhile, legal and political battles over the FBI's role in investigating January 6 continue to unfold under the new Trump administration.

Originally published on Latin Times