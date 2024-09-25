Ohio Family Catches Cat Playing With Mystery Hand Grenade It Found In Basement
A family's cat discovered a hand grenade in their home after knocking it over in their basement.
The bomb squad was called to an Ohio home on Monday after a family's cat found a hand grenade in their basement during renovations.
According to WHOI-TV, Major Jason Hall of the Dayton Police said the unnamed family was working on fixing their house when they noticed their cat playing with a "suspicious item."
The homeowners immediately called the police, which promptly led to a bomb squad investigation.
When officers arrived at the scene, they determined the mystery item the cat knocked over was in fact a hand grenade.
Bomb squad members said they intended to set off the grenade in a safe and "controlled environment."
No one appears to have been harmed.
