Despite the unprecedented globalization of the last century, language is still a barrier to communication, trade, and politics between countries. From dictionaries to translators and online translation services, there are undoubtedly a number of methods to overcome these language barriers in this day and age. While the effectiveness of these conversations is fairly good, some might argue that they lack the personal touch and originality that is present in conversations between two locals.

Since the start of the last decade, artificial intelligence tools have made significant progress on several fronts. In times when users can already hold full-fledged conversations with an AI, and when deep fakes are virtually indistinguishable from authentic content, the next step for translating human interactions seems logical: real-time speech translation in your own natural voice. This isn't science fiction; it's the reality GalaxyVoice.ai is creating.

From frustration to innovation

Artem Morgunov, the founder and CEO of GalaxyVoice, did not plan to transform global communication overnight. It all started when his wife was on the receiving end of a frustrating phone call. She spoke to a company's customer support for hours, but the representative's strong accent made it incredibly difficult for her to follow.

At this time, voice imitation technology was mostly employed for lighter activities, such as pranks and imitating the voices of celebrities. Although these use cases demonstrated the remarkable potential of speech synthesis, it was far from the technology's true potential.

His wife's personal experience inspired Morgunov to start GalaxyVoice, a proprietary software that uses AI to give real-time translation in a natural human voice, backed by voice cloning technology. "GalaxyVoice is about preserving the essence of communication where tone, passion, and inflection are fully retained," he says.

Currently, GalaxyVoice is compatible with an impressive thirty languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, and many others. Crucially, the software is able to provide these translations in real-time, and in the speaker's true voice. The state-of-the-art voice cloning feature ensures that translations aren't delivered in a robot-like voice that is free from emotions – instead, GalaxyVoice finally gives speech translations the human touch.

More than just a gimmick

Given GalaxyVoice.ai's adaptability, Morgunov outlined a multitude of potential use cases in many sectors – after all, he doesn't want his technology to be a convenient tool for pranksters or even fraudsters.

Naturally, cross-country communication is one of the more obvious use cases you might think about. However, it's important to remember that this doesn't just apply to casual conversations. Imagine a small-town doctor in rural China conferring with a specialist in New York, with language no longer being an obstacle, or a UN envoy giving a speech in faultless Arabic despite only knowing French. This technology can not only be used to communicate with friends, but also to save lives, solve conflicts, and more.

Another striking use case comes from the medical industry. The voice cloning capabilities of GalaxyVoice provide hope to people who have lost their speech due to illnesses like throat cancer or accidents. A person's complete voice may be replicated from just 15 seconds of audio, returning to them an essential aspect of their identity.

"It's not just about translation," Morgunov asserts. "It's about preserving human connection across all barriers – language, distance, and even physical limitations."

Additionally, the software can convert written text into an authentic-sounding voice (e.g. as part of a messenger service), enabling voice conversations from text messages. Last but not least, the entertainment sector can benefit from the capacity to translate movies while maintaining the performers' original voices.

About implementation and security

Currently, GalaxyVoice is not available as a standalone application. Instead, Morgunov states that it was intended to be integrated into existing applications, where it can make a far bigger impact.

"We believe that this groundbreaking technology should be available to millions of users immediately, which is why we are now looking for established apps such as messenger services, video conference tools, and even medical software to make our technology available to their users," he explains.

Through an API interface, businesses may add the technology as a feature to their current software or apps. This strategy seeks to accelerate the technology's acceptance and effect by making it broadly available to users on platforms that are already established.

GalaxyVoice is now looking for buyers who are interested in incorporating GalaxyVoice into their applications and services.

As much as GalaxyVoice's innovations appear to be promising, voice cloning technology comes with serious security concerns. Morgunov highlights that he is well aware of the possibility of abuse.

"We take these risks very seriously," he says. "We have a strong two-factor authentication mechanism in place. First, we determine if AI has previously produced the speech input. Next, we confirm whether the voice belongs to the registered user."

Additionally, GalaxyVoice is an advocate of legislative measures that would reduce fraudulent activity. Morgunov believes that the advantages of this technology significantly exceed its risks, provided that the proper security mechanisms are in place.

"Voice cloning can help billions of people around the world communicate more efficiently, retain their personal identity, and even overcome significant medical challenges. It's crucial that we implement the right safeguards to ensure this technology is used responsibly." he further stated.

Innovative features on the horizon

GalaxyVoice is committed to making communication even more accessible and advanced. For example, as Morgunov explained, his team is currently working on functions that will enable its AI to perform complex language tasks independently, which he calls "thinking AI translation". Furthermore, GalaxyVoice also aims to contextualize translations even more effectively.

The team is also developing new features that will allow Siri-like voice interactions and integration with individual knowledge bases. This means that GalaxyVoice can know everything about the user, from their budget to work-related details, and can create detailed plans in seconds with oral commands – while reading it in the user's voice in all languages. This has the potential to fundamentally change communications within organizations forever.

"We're only scratching the surface of what's possible. Our ultimate objective is to create a society in which language is no longer a barrier, and everyone can be understood regardless of the language they speak their color, or their race," he concludes.