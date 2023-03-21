A few years ago, the idea of a robot winning a legal battle or a couple raising a digital child would have sounded like the plot of a Black Mirror episode.

But in 2023, both are on the verge of being considered normal. The technologies underpinning these tasks have exploded into the mainstream, with people across the globe embracing artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse in all their mind-bending glory.

Many have started using ChatGPT, an AI-enabled chatbot, for a range of tasks, from answering their burning questions to writing their wedding vows. So meteoric is its rise that early studies indicate it's the fastest-growing application of all time.

Meanwhile, the metaverse has continued to expand from a network of immersive digital worlds where digital avatars can reside to interact, play games, visit and make purchases from shops, and even buy property. While still in its nascent stage, McKinsey states the value of the metaverse could reach $5 trillion by 2030.

As is the case with most trends, where people go, marketers follow. We're already seeing examples of these technologies being harnessed to drive results for brands.

Marketers are relegating a lot of routine or time-consuming marketing tasks to AI; for example, market research, data organization, SEO and training. It's also been leveraged by some customer support to answer frequently asked questions and provide product information. For example, a food brand recently had ChatGPT ask customers five quick questions and was able to recommend a personalized cheese board based on their preferences and the occasion.

This is freeing up time for staff to focus on high-level creative thinking and engage with consumers, a crucial benefit as skills shortages continue to besiege the marketing sector globally.

Through these technologies, people also reveal their deepest thoughts and concerns, their behaviors, how they look, the places they visit, the organizations they interact with and the emotions they're expressing. This generates solid gold customer insights for brands to harness strategically.

We've also seen a lot of creative ways the metaverse is being used to deliver immersive and personalized experiences. Tennis Australia, for example, created an interactive metaverse game for visitors to the recently-completed Australian Open, featuring virtual-world tennis games.

Organizations are also increasingly turning to the metaverse for business-to-business interactions, such as for product showrooms, educational sessions and conferences. The aptly named Metaverse Business Conference was, unsurprisingly, held in the metaverse last year.

The appetite for such events is well and truly there, with our recent study of 15,000 professionals finding that 96% see the value of virtual meetings, and more than three quarters (78%) are willing to participate in immersive experiences like the metaverse versus current tools, such as video conferencing.

Not a replacement for the human element

Before you discard the rest of your marketing toolkit, it's crucial to assess the limitations of these technologies. In the wise words of the original sentient machine, Optimus Prime, "sometimes even the wisest of men and machines can be in error."

However, AI-generated content doesn't have its own style, it merely recites the data it's been fed albeit in a conversational, accessible form. Brands still need to work on standing out amid the veritable deluge of AI-generated content. It's also a concern if people input intellectual property into the application because AI learns from such data and could share it publicly down the track. There have also been instances of chatbots inventing information or sourcing it inaccurately.

Meanwhile, the mass availability of metaverse conferences relies on the reliability, speed and capacity of underlying networks to keep them online and functioning.

Any impact the network has on the running of the metaverse conference, such as a glitch, would completely disrupt the experience. The moment interactions become less than perfect--a spinning wheel of buffering here, a conference going completely and suddenly offline there--could have doomsayers crying out for a complete reversion to in-person equivalents.

In fact, unreliable network performance was cited by 38% of our survey respondents as the top concern holding them back from using these new immersive platforms.

While challenges exist, they should be viewed merely as blips on the path toward the inevitable incorporation of these technologies into marketing efforts.

And with the right amount of experimentation, and trial and error, intelligent chatbots and the metaverse will be at the forefront of creative marketing in 2023 and beyond.

(Rebecca Smith is the chief marketing officer of Ciena.)