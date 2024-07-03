In the niche of Crypto Market Making, CLS Global distinguishes itself as a reliable partner for projects at every level of development. The firm's dedication to promoting success in the evolving digital asset markets is demonstrated by its wide variety of services, which include market making, consultancy, ventures, etc. We have the privilege of speaking with Filipp V, CEO of CLS Global, to gain more in-depth knowledge about the company.

CLS Global has established itself as a trusted partner for 10% of CoinMarketCap's top 200 projects, having navigated three bear markets and managed over $1.5 billion in assets. The company's path demonstrates a strong dedication to innovative solutions, and it continues to meet the complicated needs of the cryptocurrency industry.

Join us as we discuss CLS Global's approach to market making, its innovative strategy for assuring liquidity on both centralized and decentralized exchanges, and its vision for the future of crypto trading.

Can you walk us through the journey of CLS Global, from its inception to becoming a leading market maker in the crypto space?

We started our journey seven years ago when trading and market making were present in the market, but the quality was very low. We saw the opportunity to create a strong product, provide great customer support, and establish a well-organized structure to capture the market.

Our goal is to be the #1 trading provider in crypto, and we strive every day to achieve it.

What are services offered by CLS Global and how do these services cater to projects at various stages of development?

We help digital asset projects at all stages, consistently delivering results since 2017, as reflected in the success of our clients.

We have two main products:

Trading Consulting: This includes CEX and DEX trading, profit trading, trading launches, and more. Marketing Consulting: This includes KOL, GH, SMM, and other marketing services.

We work with a diverse range of clients at different stages of development.

Your company has experience spanning three bear markets. How has this shaped your approach to market making, and what lessons can you share with others in the industry?

Market-making strategies vary significantly between bull and bear markets due to differences in liquidity, risk, and market sentiment. During bull markets, higher liquidity and lower risk enable tighter spreads and more aggressive positioning. In contrast, bear markets bring lower liquidity and higher risk, necessitating wider spreads, careful inventory management, and advanced hedging techniques.

One key lesson we've learned is the importance of thoroughly evaluating tokenomics before entering the market and timing the launch strategically. A successful launch can make a significant difference in the crypto market.

Could you elaborate on your data-driven approach to decision making?

We have a strong trading team of 45 people who monitor every client's performance 24/7. We have trading managers, traders, analysts, and data researchers divided into three big teams, each supporting 200 clients.

I can't reveal all our strategies, but the main idea is to set responsible KPIs for each team member.

With the convergence of DeFi, Web3, and memes as driving forces in crypto's evolution, how is CLS Global positioning itself to capitalize on these trends?

At CLS Global, we aim to become the #1 trading service provider in the crypto industry. Our mission is to identify and harness opportunities in crypto capital markets for entrepreneurs and enterprises. We support digital asset projects at all stages, delivering consistent results since 2017, as demonstrated by our clients' successes.

We aim to stay on top of all trends; however, we can't work with all clients due to our reputation level and KYB restrictions. We only work with the best projects.

Can you share some success stories or case studies where CLS Global has significantly impacted the growth and visibility of digital asset projects?

One of our significant cases is our long-term collaboration with a meme project from the top 100. We started working on tier 3 exchanges during the previous bear market. Understanding the potential narrative hype and background of the project's name, our primary job was to show a great picture and onboard higher-tier exchanges with each positive trading cycle.

With the recent pre-bull run market, our accumulated positions were solid, and with overwhelming demand, we built a great treasury for further MVP development and marketing and secured some top-tier exchanges.

Nowadays, this asset has transformed and upgraded its utility in the Metaverse and RWA.

Looking ahead, what do you see as the biggest opportunities and challenges for market makers in the crypto space, and how is CLS Global preparing for these?

We anticipate the crypto market becoming more regulated, resembling the stock market with a focus on professional players.

Our future plans include: