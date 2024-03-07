Sarah Jones is a leading journalist, distinguished by her accolades and by the depth of her commitment to truth and social impact. Born in March 1985, Jones began her career as a journalist at an early age, making her first publication on cancer awareness when she was only 13. She completed her higher education with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from Lake Forest College, Illinois, and then a Master of Arts in International Broadcast Journalism with merit from City, University of London, England, in 2009.

Jones speaks both English and Arabic, acquiring a multilayered skill set that compliments her versatile career. From her tenure as an associate producer at ABC News to her role as a senior reporter at TRT World and her current position as a respected independent journalist and author, Jones has delivered nothing but ethical reporting. Her contributions to the journalist community include the "Remembering Fallen Journalist" campaign and the creation of the "Seen and Heard" program, which elevates underreported stories in mainstream media.

Following her graduation, Jones began her professional journey as an associate producer at ABC News during her senior year, where she gained invaluable experience in broadcast journalism. Her ability to professionally collaborate with people led her to take on freelance opportunities, collaborating with news organizations such as CNN, BBC World Service, and Al Jazeera America. These ventures showcased her leadership and vision as well as highlighted her belief in the power of journalism to effect positive change.

Jones' career continued to evolve as she explored roles that allowed her to make a huge impact on both local and global communities. Her tenure as a news reporter for KWQC TV-6 News and later for WTHR-TV proved to be the core of her career as she tackled a diverse array of topics ranging from local weather coverage to in-depth investigative reporting. Jones earned prestigious awards such as the Eric Sevareid Award for weather coverage and multiple Emmy nominations and wins.

In addition to her contributions as a journalist, Jones extended her influence beyond conventional media platforms, engaging with audiences through her podcast show, "Sarah Jones Breaks It Down," which promotes media literacy and critical thinking skills among children. Through her well-flourished career, Jones continues to exemplify the principles of integrity, empathy, and resilience.

Sarah Jones' impact goes far beyond the limitations of journalism, extending into the scope of encouragement where she amplifies the voices of marginalized communities. Throughout her career, Jones has been a vocal advocate for ethical reporting and media literacy. Her commitment to social justice and human rights has earned her widespread recognition. She was honored as a panelist at the Digital Diplomacy + Social Good Summit by the UN Foundation. She received the Best Journalist in Social Media Award at the Muck Rack and Shorty Awards in New York City.

Jones' dedication to global storytelling has also been acknowledged through the New Media Fellow by the International Reporting Project and the International Reporting Project Fellowship. Additionally, she has been recognized as one of the Top 1,000 Most Influential Twitter Profiles by Twitter and as an online media judge and delegate of the "Skoll World Forum, Social Entrepreneurship," the premier international platform for advancing entrepreneurial approaches and solutions to the world's most pressing problems at the University of Oxford's Saïd Business School, Oxford, England.

Jones was also selected as the Top 20 North American Young Leaders by Friends of Europe, a Brussels-based, leading not-for-profit think tank, for European Union policy analysis and debate. Jones' work in media has been acknowledged as the "Women of the Decade in News and Social Engagement" by the Women Economic Forum in the Hague, Netherlands, and the "International Women's Media Foundation Great Lakes Fellow Award" in Africa.

Sarah Jones is a living example of journalistic excellence and advocacy, her career consisting of commitment to truth, integrity, and social impact. From her early campaigns in cancer awareness to her current role as an Emmy Award-winning journalist and author, Jones has made a fair share to the journalism community and beyond. As she continues to push boundaries and challenge norms, Jones remains an inspiration for journalists around the world.