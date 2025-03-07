A second measles-related death has been confirmed in the United States after an unvaccinated adult from New Mexico tested positive for the virus posthumously, as the outbreak along the Texas-New Mexico border continues to spread.

The most recent fatality involved an unvaccinated adult from Lea County, New Mexico, who did not seek medical care before their death, ABC News reported. While the official cause is still under investigation, state health officials confirmed the presence of the measles virus in the individual.

The outbreak has now spread beyond children, with six of the ten confirmed cases in Lea County affecting adults.

Overall, the U.S. is experiencing its largest measles outbreak in years, with 169 reported cases across Texas and New Mexico alone. The virus has primarily affected unvaccinated individuals, with public health officials urging vaccination as the best form of protection.

The first measles-related death in a decade was reported in February when a 6-year-old unvaccinated child in Texas succumbed to the disease.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to monitor the situation closely, reiterating that vaccination is the most effective way to prevent infection.

Originally published on Latin Times