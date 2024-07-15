Hit series "Shogun," "The Bear," and "Baby Reindeer" are expected to rack up nominations for this year's Emmys as the contenders for television's version of the Oscars are unveiled Wednesday.

Nominees will be announced in a live-streamed ceremony starting at 8:30 am Pacific time (1530 GMT), after which final-round voting begins for the 76th Emmy Awards, set for September 15.

Here are five things to look out for:

"Shogun" -- adapted from James Clavell's historical fiction novel -- transported viewers to early 17th-century Japan.

Starting from the perspective of a marooned English sailor, its scope widens over 10 acclaimed episodes to span the intricate and deadly court politics of the era, fleshing out a remarkable cast of Japanese heroes and villains.

With another two seasons already in the works, it is a hot favorite in this year's drama categories.

"Because it's got everything going for it in terms of acting, writing, directing" and many technical categories, "Shogun is probably going to be the top one," Deadline awards columnist Pete Hammond told AFP.

"Shogun" faces competition from the final season of Netflix's British royal saga "The Crown," and Apple's "The Morning Show," starring Jennifer Aniston.

Set in a chaotic Chicago restaurant run by a group of close-knit but abrasive and occasionally abusive chefs, "The Bear" was a big winner for its debut season at last year's Emmys.

It returned with an even more ambitious and experimental second run.

Sumptuous montages of Michelin star-level dishes were paired with extraordinary episodes like "Fishes" -- an hour-long portrait of a dysfunctional family tearing itself apart over one excruciating dinner.

Bizarrely entered in the Emmys' comedy categories, despite dealing with hard-hitting issues like grief and addiction, "The Bear" is expected to contend again.

It is up against shows including "Hacks," "Abbott Elementary," "Only Murders in the Building" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

Limited series, for shows that end after a single season, is a category always packed with water-cooler hits. But this year, one made far more noise than the rest.

Netflix's "Baby Reindeer," adapted from Scottish comedian Richard Gadd's pitch-black one-man show about his encounters with a female stalker, was a global phenomenon.

It was billed as a "true story" -- a claim that helped lure audiences, but sparked a lawsuit from a British woman who says she was the inspiration for the stalker and is demanding $170 million in damages.

"I don't think the controversy is going to hurt it in terms of nominations," said Hammond.

"Baby Reindeer" is in contention against the likes of "Fargo", "True Detective," "Ripley" and "Lessons in Chemistry."

It often feels that award shows like the Emmys come round faster with each passing year. But this time, it really is true.

The 76th Emmy Awards, scheduled for September 15, will be the second to take place in 2024, after last year's ceremony was postponed to January due to Hollywood strikes.

Complicating matters further, some shows like "The Bear" have recently released new seasons that will not become eligible for awards until the 2025 Emmys.

Confused? The upcoming edition of the Emmys will honor television series that were broadcast between June 2023 and May 2024.

Tony Hale ("Veep") and Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary") unveil the nominations this Wednesday from 8.30am in Los Angeles (1530 GMT).

Voting members of the US-based Television Academy will then have a month to catch up on their viewing, before final-round voting takes place in mid-August.