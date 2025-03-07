A Texas pastor is facing backlash after celebrating a local school for having the lowest measles vaccination rate in the state, with social media users warning that it's "not the flex y'all think it is" as the measles outbreak continues.

"I just found out we are the number one school in Texas for least vaccinations!" Schott said, revealing that the school board made t-shirts to celebrate the ranking. "I just want to congratulate all the family members of [Mercury Culture Preparatory] that embrace freedom of health and they're not allowing government or science projects to affect how you live and lead your life."

Many users were quick to criticize his remarks, arguing that celebrating low immunization rates during an active measles outbreak is both irresponsible and dangerous.

One user wrote, "Respectfully, this is a horrible thing to be celebrating," while others pointed out the risks posed to children, the elderly and immunocompromised individuals.

"That's not something to be proud of. Wouldn't God want you to take every precaution to keep your kids healthy? Just no, this isn't the flex y'all think it is," one user wrote.

"I see why he's so excited. Child funerals must be lucrative business for a pastor," one user commented.

The video has reignited debates about vaccine hesitancy, religious influence on public health and the potential consequences of declining immunization rates.

In recent months, the U.S. has seen a resurgence of measles, a highly contagious disease that was declared eliminated in the country in 2000, according to the CDC. Health officials have linked the outbreaks to declining vaccination rates, fueled by misinformation and vaccine hesitancy.

Texas, in particular, has seen a sharp rise in vaccine exemptions, with some schools reporting alarmingly low immunization rates. The CDC has warned that communities with low vaccination rates are at higher risk for outbreaks, as measles spreads rapidly among unprotected individuals.

Meanwhile, the backlash against the pastor's comments has amplified calls for stricter vaccine policies in schools, with health experts urging parents to follow CDC recommendations.

Originally published on Latin Times