U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer was mocked on social media for insisting during a CNN interview Monday evening that China "caused" the pain Americans felt from last month's explosive tariffs.

Early Monday morning, it was announced that over the weekend Chinese and American officials had reached a 90-day agreement to pause their retaliatory tariffs. The U.S. tariff on Chinese goods was reduced from 145% to 30% and China's taxes on U.S. imports was cut from 125% to 10%, NBC News reported.

Later in the evening, Greer was asked what he would say to Americans, especially small business owners, who asked the Trump administration whether the last month was "worth the pain that it caused." The former Air Force officer gave what many deemed an unsatisfying response, triggering backlash online.

"I would just point out it's the Chinese that really caused this pain," Greer started in a clip circulating on X. "Every other country in the world, when we imposed tariffs, understood we're trying to deal with a $1.2 trillion trade deficit; the largest in human history that we inherited from the Biden administration."

"It was only China that decided to escalate. Therefore, we had to escalate as well," Greer continued.

The trade representative added that U.S. and Chinese officials now have a better understanding of each other's views, allowing the two world powers to return to the negotiating table in the future.

"We can get back to the normal program we're having with these other countries who are negotiating with us, which is to have a 10% baseline with the possibility of the tariffs going back up if we don't reach an agreement," Greer explained. "So, now [China is] just coming into the fold with the rest of the countries."

Greer was immediately called out by social media users for attempting to shift the blame to China despite the Trump administration starting the global trade war last month on what it attempted to dub "Liberation Day."

"Greer, come on, China didn't start this trade war, your guy did. Blaming them now is like punching yourself in the face and suing the mirror," a social media user wrote in response. "We've got a $1.2 trillion deficit 'cause we buy from them. That's like saying I've got a trade deficit with my grocery store, should I slap a tariff on eggs and pay double just to prove a point? These folks must think we're fools."

"They caused the pain? No, they responded to Trump's chaos. If you disrupt global trade without a strategy, don't act shocked when markets hit back," another X user wrote.

"Is anyone else sick of hearing the same old story? If America wants to balance trade maybe try making stuff that other countries can't live without! At a price that's competitive! That's what China did. It sold America things that needed and wanted at affordable prices," one user added.

"It is a prerequisite in this administration to be able to automatically blame someone else for the things they do. It's amazing," one person joked.

"This is our top negotiator?" another added.

Originally published on Latin Times