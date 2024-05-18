For "Mammoth", a military drone pilot on the Ukrainian front, a new mobilisation law aiming to increase troop numbers that comes into force on Saturday cannot come soon enough.

"It should have been done earlier," said the 24-year-old former lawyer who volunteered after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukrainian forces have often found themselves outgunned and outmanned against an adversary that currently holds the initiative along several parts of the sprawling front line.

The new law coming into force on Saturday lowers the minimum age of mobilisation from 27 to 25 in an effort to boost recruit numbers.

The decision has proved highly controversial, with some critics saying that young men without any military skills and who represent the future of the country are being sacrificed.

"Mammoth", who serves in the "Kurt" unit, said he too did not have the skills when he went to war aged 22.

But within his unit, he said, "you can ask and learn, watch and repeat.... Nobody will leave you on your own".

"People are afraid, it's normal," he said.

But he added: "Decisions need to be taken in this difficult period and we have to fight."

In a small village near the front, where explosions could be heard in the distance, lieutenant Yegor Dimidiv, 24, said he too supported the law.

The former law student said he was "really tired" and "a bit angry because this has been going on for more than two years".

Dimidiv said he volunteered "immediately" after his hometown of Severodonetsk was captured by Russian forces in June 2022.

"Almost every day, I have been here in another little depressing village where you can hear rumbling and pounding everywhere," he said.

"We are mainly lacking personnel," said Dimidiv, who is a deputy commander of the 59th brigade in charge of moral and psychological support for the soldiers.

He admitted the law was "unpopular" but said there was "a bad option -- mobilisation -- and a really bad option -- not mobilising and losing everything we still have."

"Coyote", another drone pilot aged 22, said he thought the minimum age could have been "lowered a bit more".

He manoeuvred his drone through the goggles over his eyes at a training ground in the Donetsk region.

"It is better to train, acquire new skills... and go to fight" now since the situation is getting "worse and worse".

Kloks, a 24-year-old infantryman in the 63rd brigade, said: "Older soldiers can't take the same physical loads as 24-25-year-olds".

He has been under contract since he was 19 and commands a dozen soldiers stationed in trenches just 100 metres from the Russian lines.

"Everyone is exhausted" he said, adding: "Without new recruits and no one left to fight, we will lose this war".