In an era that promotes inclusivity, diversity, and sensitivity, concerns about hurting fragile individuals stifle raw conversations that are essential to understanding the shared human experience. One of the most bewildering paradoxes of the 21st century is sex – what the human race needs to survive yet something that is so rarely spoken about without even a dash of shame.

Eight times a day; that's how often the average American thinks about sex. Talking about sex, however, is an entirely different narrative – one that leads to teenagers growing into adults unsure of how to reach orgasm or too shy to communicate their bedroom preferences, even to their partners.

A survey of 2,000 sexually active adults revealed that, on average, people have sex seven times a month. While most couples wait five months from the start of a relationship to discuss sex, desires, or discomforts, a staggering 20% never reach that point. The study also highlighted a dire issue – 50% of surveyed individuals considered sex a 'taboo subject,' with only 34% sharing their sex lives with friends and a woeful 25% straying from sensual conversations out of fear of hurting others' feelings or not knowing how to approach the matter.

In pursuit of shifting global perceptions and empowering adults to seek sexual liberation, Sofie Marie, an advocate within the adult entertainment realm, delves into the factors that fuel stigma and obstruct true progress. For her, societal pressures circle back to control – a mechanism that both runs and poisons the world. "People enjoy the sense of control over other people's bodies because it gives them the power. One way to control humanity is to make us ashamed of something that is an existential need of us all," she stresses.

In her career, Sofie Marie impactfully shatters misconceptions of sex, sex work, and pornography, enriching the universe with an open mind, a pure heart, and a freeing message. An advocate for both men and women, she bridges the gaps between gender-based biases, promoting a world of unbridled sexual pleasure and liberation. "I don't care about others' opinions. The people who love me and who matter the most know that sex is more than okay – it's the best gift God ever gave us," Sofie reflects.

Sex stigmas intertwine with misconceptions about adult entertainment, joining forces to march toward an uneducated, insecure, and unhappy future. While many myths revolve around sex workers' abuse, sex trafficking, or unjust treatment, Sofie Marie – a joyful actress who laughs a lot, loves sex, and is both entertaining and entertained – proves that the negativity is just the tip of the iceberg. "We can find distasteful practices in all fields and careers. Just because some producers of porn are not ethical, it doesn't mean that is an accurate reflection of most content creators," she adds. "Some of us truly love what we do – it's joyful, fulfilling, and celebrates human desires."

In an era where equality is on everyone's lips, women are still undermined. Rather than celebrating powerful women taking control over their own fate and bodies, fearful leaders fight to control sexual behavior which leads to sex stigmas, gender disparities, and a lack of sexual education. For Sofie Marie, equality is seen as a balance; working to maintain this balance is the foundation of her professional and personal life.

"It's not about treating men and women the same. It's about realizing that men and women have different strengths and weaknesses, but if we are together we balance each other and make each other stronger. A strong relationship thrives with trust, therefore, respect and honesty are essential. A relationship that can work with each partner sharing their secret thoughts and feelings will succeed, removing the doubt and darkness that often resides within our minds, cementing the bond between lovers. Honesty is the only winning recipe," she says.

Reflecting on her relationship with her partner: "We both love sex. When we feel attracted to others, we share that with our partner so it doesn't develop into a lingering problem. Instead of fueling infidelity or jealousy, we choose to want to hear the truth without judgment. It's a beautiful thing to be sexually liberated but love only one person."

Dedicated to illuminating humanity with the power of honesty, Sofie Marie explores another topic veiled in stigmas and taboos – the slipping standards of beauty. Especially in today's world, where empirical evidence and ever-emerging research paint a clear picture of the importance of health, body positivity movements have blurred the boundary between body positivity and physical harm.

"As a society, we used to universally agree upon what was beautiful, and we see that beauty in classical architecture, sculptures, and art. I see beauty as an example of God's influence and true beauty is aspirational," Sofie Marie adds.

As the world struggles with its current and future path, the answers that will show us the way forward are not new or novel, the answers exist all around us. We have known the truth, and we need to rediscover it. Our culture is experimenting with unproven theories that are blinding us from seeing the truth and the answers exist in classical wisdom.

While cultural leaders prioritize nurturing sensitive souls over spreading awareness, brave voices that preach the truth are the key to saving humanity and beauty. Sofie Marie, an empowered adult entertainment actress on a mission to enlighten others and share the joys of sex in a relationship based on trust, identified a universal truth – beauty and sex are the secrets to a meaningful life.

"I see the world and its beauty as irrefutable evidence of God. And God is beautiful, abundant, and inspirational. There is joy in cherishing human desires and chasing beauty," Sofie remarks. "The essence of life is light. If you hide your secret desires, the thorns of suffering will grow and the specter of evil will gain a foothold. The only way to save humanity is through honesty and truth. There is no growth in the comfort zone—we need to talk about social taboos and liberty. These conversations may hold the key to celebrating the true essence of the future of humanity."