The existence of UFOs, or other-worldly beings, has been contemplated for centuries, evoking intense emotion among both believers and skeptics. Dr. Bobby Brewer, Ph.D. of Ministry and Master of Divinity based in Arizona, struck by the unfamiliarity and trivialization of many people, set out to provide a comprehensive answer to the ever-lingering question, "Do aliens exist, and what do extraterrestrials mean for followers of God?"

Dr. Brewer noticed how social awareness about many issues constantly rises, yet UFOs continue to be a subject ridiculed by many. Part of the reason is that a lot of previous books and essays are written by what Dr. Brewer calls, "hoaxers and close encounter wannabes who want to have an extraterrestrial experience." Dr. Brewer has served in several evangelical churches in the Phoenix, AZ area, co-hosted a theological radio talk show, and authored four books. His experience and devotion to providing all-rounded, informative answers allowed him to write UFOs. 12 Things Everyone Should Know (A Christian Perspective). His newest book is an encyclopedic, research-based guide enabling people, especially Christians, to have difficult conversations with their friends and loved ones.

"Those who tried explaining the phenomenon of interdimensional beings haven't delivered. The world isn't any better from the first encounters ever recorded, if anything, it seems more corrupted and filled with wrong information and false hope. Most of my circles are evangelical, and even those educated, experienced pastors ignore the topic. I feel like there's a stigma surrounding UFOs, and I took one for the team when I wrote UFOs. 12 Things... I think acceptance around otherworldly creatures is slowly increasing, and I wish to give this curious occurrence a legitimate consideration," added Dr. Bobby Brewer.

Dr. Brewer's first encounter with the concept of UFOs happened when he was 8 years old. Bobby's father, a Navy member for over 20 years, was always very down-to-earth and rational. "When I was a kid, I saw my father distressed and bothered. I could tell he and my mom were having a serious conversation. Afterward, my mother revealed that my dad witnessed a UFO." For many years, Bobby's dad refused to go back to that experience. It wasn't until one morning in 2021 that he finally opened up, and shared what he saw that one night that was forever etched in his mind.

Travis Walton's testimonial is one of the main things that inspired Dr. Brewer to write his book. Back in 1975, Travis claimed to have experienced an alien abduction along a logging road in the Sitgreaves National Forest. After going missing for over five days, Walton allegedly woke up by the side of the road near Heber, AZ. Walton's story was conveyed by several publications, podcasts, and films, including Fire in the Sky (1993).

What inspired Bobby to research the E.T. occurrence seriously was the night of March 13, 1997, when the skies of Phoenix were lit up by a peculiar array of lights. "The Phoenix Lights made me look into interdimensional beings more seriously. The event in 1997 wasn't just another blurry picture or muffled video, it was an incredible and unexplained phenomenon witnessed by thousands of people," revealed Bobby.

After the Phoenix Lights event, Dr. Bobby Brewer began receiving countless questions, mostly through the radio show and the ministry, about the ramifications of extraterrestrial beings for Christianity. At the time, Bobby lacked the necessary resources and didn't feel ready to answer the burdening questions of fellow believers. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bobby decided to spend his downtime productively and embarked on an enlightening journey of providing an all-inclusive and extensive guide to UFOs in a biblical context.

Curating a book about such a controversial topic took not only a lot of grit but also extensive research. During his work, Bobby delved into classic essays on ufology, such as the Roswell Report, and many Christian writings dating back to the times of the church fathers. Additionally, Dr. Brewer interviewed a significant number of people who claimed to have encountered UFOs, or woken up with disturbing body scratches and physical evidence.

As a follower of Jesus, Bobby's goal is to equip the church with a resource that enables pastors and ministers to intelligently answer existential questions about E.T. beings. He also hopes to help parents and guardians fulfill the curiosity of children in an educated manner, and without ridiculing the subject. "My newest book carries a personal purpose for me, and that is to build awareness that there is a Christian answer to the UFO phenomenon. Researching otherworldly creatures is a bottomless rabbit hole, yet there aren't many theologically sound works available, especially from a religious or Christian perspective. I'm not saying my book is THE answer, but it is a response to the issue, and I hope it will broaden people's horizons and UFOs will become a spiritual discussion, and not a far-fetched fairy-tale," expresses Dr. Bobby Brewer.