A woman spat on Ed Martin, President Donald Trump's original pick for U.S. attorney in D.C., during a live interview.

While Martin was speaking with a Newsmax reporter Thursday, a woman was heard yelling in his direction before approaching him.

"Who the f*** are you? You are Ed Martin," the woman said before spitting on Martin. "You are a disgusting man," she added while walking away with her dog.

"Woah," Martin said before seemingly laughing as the woman retreated down the street.

"This afternoon acting D.C. U.S. Atty Ed Martin was spit on by a psychotic lib during our interview. Hope she's ready for a nice stretch in jail," journalist Rob Schmitt wrote in an X post accompanied by a video of the incident.

Martin, a "Stop the Steal" far-right activist, made headlines this week after the president withdrew his nomination to serve as interim U.S. Attorney for D.C. Instead, Trump announced that Martin would lead Attorney General Pam Bondi's new Weaponization Working Group and serve as pardon attorney in the Office of the Deputy Attorney General, according to The Hill. He replaces Elizabeth Oyer, who was dismissed for refusing to reinstate Mel Gibson's gun rights.

During his four-month tenure as interim U.S. Attorney in Washington, D.C., Martin made a series of contentious decisions that drew bipartisan criticism. As a former legal representative for January 6 defendants, he used his federal position to reassign or dismiss prosecutors handling related cases and, in some instances, to drop charges entirely.

Martin also drew scrutiny for what critics described as politically motivated actions. He published a public letter addressed to Elon Musk, vowing to pursue individuals who had "even acted simply unethically." Soon after, he launched an investigation into Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for saying Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh, Trump's Supreme Court nominees, would "pay the price" for a vote against abortion rights in 2020, according to the Washington Post. The probe was ultimately closed after Martin concluded the claims were unfounded.

Originally published on Latin Times