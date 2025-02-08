All 10 people aboard a plane that suddenly disappeared from radar over Alaska's Norton Sound are dead, according the U.S. Coast Guard.

Crews on Friday found the Air Bering aircraft that crashed while traveling from Unalakleet to Nome on Thursday afternoon, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The wreckage was found about 34 miles southeast of Nome with three bodies inside.

"The remaining 7 people are believed to be inside the aircraft but are currently inaccessible due to the condition of the plane," the U.S. Coast Guard said on X.

"Our heartfelt condolences are with those affected by this tragic incident," it said.

Coastguard spokesperson Mike Salerno said at a news conference on Friday that a Coast Guard helicopter lowered two rescuers onto the sea ice who found the Cessna Caravan plane.

"It does not appear to be a survivable crash," Salerno said at Nome City Hall, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The crash site, miles off the coast, is accessible only by helicopter, and recovery crews were working to remove the bodies from the wreckage, the report said.

But the work is slow and dangerous because of the its remote location and the shifting sea ice, Nome Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jim West said, Anchorage Daily News reported.

"It's slushy, young ice. It's not stable," West said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

