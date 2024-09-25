How Zillow Helped Crack A Rhode Island Child Porn Case

Rhode Island investigators turned to popular real estate website Zillow to help them crack a disturbing case involving child porn.

Larry Albino, 50, of North Providence, Rhode Island has been charged on both state and federal levels in connection with child porn production, according to federal prosecutors.

On Sept. 16, investigators discovered Albino allegedly uploaded 10 pornographic images depicting the sexual abuse of a toddler-aged child from an IP address matching his residence.

"Further investigation revealed that the location where the videos were recorded matched images of rooms recently displayed in an online property rental listing where Albino resides," prosecutors said.

A task force searched Albino's home and "immediately recognized that some of the furnishings of rooms inside Albino's residence matched those depicted in the videos of child sexual abuse, and that sandals worn by the defendant at the time officers arrived matched those allegedly worn by the abuser in some of the videos," according to prosecutors.

Albino allegedly confessed to the crime and admitted to producing more pornographic content involving children, but purportedly told investigators, "I don't have them."

"I deleted them, you know, knowing what the hell I was doing was stupid and wrong," he allegedly said, according to WPRI-TV.

Albino appeared in court Tuesday. It's unclear if he entered a plea.