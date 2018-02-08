Federal authorities said a passenger aboard a Delta Airlines flight from Germany to Detroit had to be restrained and sedated after she hit, spit, kicked and tried to bite people. She also reportedly attacked her husband and the flight crew.

Camille Krueger was charged Wednesday in federal court with interference with flight crew members and assaulting, resisting or impeding federal officers on a flight last month. If convicted, Krueger could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Krueger, 61, of Indiana, was on a Delta Airlines Flight 87 from Germany to Detroit with her husband Jan. 14. In a court filing, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer James Brown said the woman caused a stir on the aircraft after she began attacking her husband and also kicked and spit on crew members who tried to stop her.

During the flight, Krueger reportedly had three glasses of wine, according to court records. By 12:50 p.m. EST on Jan.14, flight attendants noticed the woman hitting and kicking her husband and found she had bitten him also, prosecutors alleged.

Two crew members attempted to calm her down but the woman kept fighting, Brown wrote in the court filing. Krueger began to kick, scream, and spit at the flight attendants, the officer wrote. The, the crew members tried to restrain the woman using plastic handcuffs.

"Krueger continued to resist by kicking, spitting and hitting flight crew members," Brown wrote, according to the Detroit News. He said one flight attendant had been kicked several times in the attempts to prevent Krueger from behaving in such a manner.

As the crew members failed to stop her, they asked a passenger, and a military police officer for help. The military police officer was successful in putting the handcuffs on her. The officer then tried to strap Krueger into a seat till the flight landed.

“Krueger continued to resist by spitting, kicking and attempting to bite at anyone who got within range of her,” Brown wrote. “With the assistance of another male passenger, Krueger was finally secured in her seat for the remainder of the flight, which was approximately 1 and a 1/2 hours.”

Customs and Border Protection officers and Wayne County fire and rescue personnel attempted to remove the woman from the plane after it landed at Detroit Metropolitan Airport when "she began to scream uncontrollably and resisted the officers by forcing her body back into her seat," Brown wrote.

"As the other passengers were deplaning, Krueger became assaultive towards the (Customs and Border Protection) officers by kicking and spitting at them," he added.

She attempted to bite one officer, and kick another in the leg.

"A protective surgical mask and leg-brace restraints were placed on Krueger to prevent her from further spitting on or kicking the officers," Brown wrote.

Following this, she was secured in a wheelchair, removed from the plane and put in a cell. Krueger was later transferred to an area hospital.

"Upon arrival she again became combative, resistant and non-compliant with medical staff and had to be sedated," Brown wrote.