refugee

Executive Order On Refugees Only A Beginning

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus says more countries could be added to Friday's order suspending immigration from seven countries.
airport protest

4 Judges Block Executive Order On Immigrants

Attorneys general from 15 states and the District of Columbia Sunday issued a statement condemning the immigration ban and saying they are confident it will be struck down by the courts.
trump putin

What Did Trump Talk To Putin About?

The presidents of the United States and Russia spoke by telephone Saturday, and according to the Kremlin, agreed to increase cooperation between the two countries.
Trump vs. Silicon Valley

Tech Companies Protest Against Immigration Ban

Leaders of many tech companies, including Tim Cook and Elon Musk, have taken a position against President Donald Trump's policy to restrict immigration to the U.S.
trump

Countries Welcome Refugees After Trump's Immigration Ban

Canada, Scotland and Turkey were among the countries welcoming immigrants after President Donald Trump's executive order banned Muslims from seven nations from entering the U.S.
Twitter Says FBI Forced It To Share User Data

The company made public Friday two national security request asking for user account data without any legal warrants, after the gag orders imposed by FBI were lifted.
Wall Comes With A Hefty Price For American Families

As President Donald Trump looks to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, the costs could balloon past $15 billion.
women's march

Anti-Trump Canadians Turned Away At Border

Singer Bruce Springsteen called Saturday's protests the beginning of a "new American resistance."

Harry Potter’s Ollivander John Hurt Dead At 77

The actor was nominated twice for the Oscars, and starred in many iconic roles, such as in "The Elephant Man," "Alien" and the "Harry Potter" movies.
Made In America iPhones To Cost More

Apple could charge a significant premium on iPhones manufactured in the U.S., with customers having to spend as much as $100-200 more for the devices.
38,000-Year-Old Cave Art Found In French Cave

While not the oldest of its kind, the engraved image offers an insight into the lives of early modern humans soon after they had migrated into Europe from Africa.
VR Technology Could Move Beyond Gaming In 2017

Advances in virtual reality will likely see the technology being used in multiple industries.
