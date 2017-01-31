U.S.
brady

How A New Blood Test Could Change The NFL

By
A simple blood test could soon shift how concussions are detected and treated. It could even one day prevent CTE.
travel ban

Administration Readies Court Arguments For Travel Ban

By
President Trump is facing his first possible defeat in office over his executive order barring travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. The order was struck down Friday. The 9th Circuit has ordered briefs for Monday.
RTX2ZK2C

Trump Travel Ban Myths And Facts

By
President Donald Trump is preparing to deport legal immigrants if they rely on social services funded by taxpayers.
RTX2YEHU

Chinese Officials Warn US To Avoid 'Instability' After Promise To Protect Japan

By
Chinese officials have warned the U.S. about "making wrong remarks" regarding a disputed territory between China and Japan.
pence

Do Not 'Test The Resolve Of This New President,' Pence Warns Iran

By
The vice president said Iran needs to realize there's a new president who won't put up with violations of the nuclear deal negotiated by the previous administration.
Trump

Trump Defends ‘Killer’ Putin During Bill O'Reilly Interview

By
"What do you think? Our country's so innocent?" Trump asks the Fox News host when the latter calls the Russian president a "killer."
elon musk tesla

Elon Musk Says He Is ‘Doing Good’ On Trump's Advisory Council

By
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said that he was able to steer the council agenda to focus on issues such as immigration and climate change.
Video
RTX2Z1AF

Neil Gorsuch: Facts And Political Views

By

President Donald Trump nominated Neil Gorsuch, a federal appeals judge in Denver, to the Supreme Court to replace late Antonin Scalia. Here's what you need to know about him.

RTX2Z88K

Rex Tillerson's Former Company Is Already Winning Out Under Trump

By
Congress threw out one federal rule and is likely to throw out another, resulting in major windfall for Exxon.
Iran

Pentagon Chief Calls Iran ‘World’s Biggest State Sponsor Of Terrorism’

By
The comments by Defense Secretary James Mattis were made after the Trump administration announced fresh sanctions against Iran in response to its ballistic missile test.
trump-mcconnell

Senate GOP Fundraising Defies Trump Pledge

By
Republican lawmakers planned a fundraiser despite President Donald Trump’s promise to ban campaign cash from lobbyists who represent other countries.
Cool Features
Rotten Egg Nebula
World

A ‘Rotten Egg’ In Space

By
About 5,000 light-years from Earth, in the direction of the constellation Puppis, lies a stellar structure that goes by an unappetizing name — the Rotten Egg Nebula.
Hawaii volcano continues to spill lava out into the ocean.

Pictures Of Lava Still Spilling Out Of Hawaii's Kilauea's Volcano

By
The lava delta has been active since New Year's Eve.
Business
Technology
World
National