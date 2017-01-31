A Facebook post recounting the efforts of passengers in a subway train who erased Nazi Swastika symbols in Manhattan, New York, has gone viral, and was even shared by the former first daughter Chelsea Clinton.
President Trump is facing his first possible defeat in office over his executive order barring travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. The order was struck down Friday. The 9th Circuit has ordered briefs for Monday.
Chanel Lewis was arrested Saturday at his Brooklyn home in the death of Karina Vetrano, 30, who was raped and strangled as she ran through Spring Creek Park in Howard Beach in the Queens borough of New York City in August.