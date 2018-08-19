Spain Has More Pigs Than Humans: Report Environmentalists say pigs consume 15 liters of water a day, which is a major issue in a country which is often affected by drought.

Iraq To Ask US For Exemptions On Some Iran Sanctions President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from an international deal aimed at limiting Iran's nuclear program earlier this year and reimposed trade sanctions.

Three Pacific Cyclones To Hit Hawaii, Japan, Koreas Three cyclones formed in the Pacific Ocean are set to hit Hawaii, Japan, North and South Korea as the week proceeds.

New Fighter Jet Unveiled By Iran Ahead Of National Defense Day Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said the decision to strengthen the nation's air force was taken as a result of its eight-year-long war with Iraq in the 1980s, during which the country had to suffer a number of missile attacks.

Italy Flash Flood Kills 11 Hikers The hikers were walking in a deep mountain gorge when rocks by a raging white-water creek hit them, officials said Monday.

Russian Hacking Of Conservative Sites Thwarted: Microsoft Microsoft's announcement comes amid increasing cyber-tensions between Moscow and Washington and rising concerns regarding security ahead of the 2018 mid-term elections in the United States.

US Coordinating Diplomatic Visit To Pyongyang Seoul's foreign ministry also restated its goal to achieve the declaration of a formal end to the Korean War by this year.

MH370 Location Just Outside Search Zone, Expert Claims Flight MH370 went missing on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board while traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.

When Is Eid Al-Adha 2018? This day is one of the holiest celebrations on the Islamic calendar and is a public holiday in many Muslim countries.

Mysterious Giant Shark Spotted In Rare Sighting Growing to more than 35 feet, the basking shark or Cetorhinus maximus, has been a subject of further research for those eager to help preserve the plankton-eating giant after centuries of overfishing.

US Tops Countries In Food And Clothes Wastage: Study According to the study, people in the U.S. wasted 24 percent of their grocery shopping, 35 percent of their belongings remained unused when they shift from one place to another, and 82 percent of their clothes from the previous year remained unworn.

Taliban Continue Offensive As Kabul Announces Cease-Fire The announcement of the cease-fire came after days of fighting between the militants and security forces in the central city of Ghazni and a northern province.

Who Is 'El Mencho'? Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes has been identified as the most powerful crime figure living today since "El Chapo" got arrested in 2016.

Iran Working On New Fighter Jet, Missiles A new fighter jet would be launched Aug. 22, and the navy also said it mounted a locally built advanced defensive weapons system on one of its warships for the first time.

Kofi Annan Dead At 80 Annan and the United Nations shared the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to reform the world body and give priority to human rights issues.

Newborn Found Inside Plastic Bag In Airport Toilet Dies The baby was rushed to a hospital were it was pronounced dead Friday.

Muggers Post Video Of Attacking 12-Year-Old On Snapchat The unidentified victim was walking along Under Lane, off Drury Lane, at night when a group of teenagers, reportedly aged between 15 and 17, surrounded him and proceeded to strip him.