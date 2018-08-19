Environmentalists say pigs consume 15 liters of water a day, which is a major issue in a country which is often affected by drought.
President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from an international deal aimed at limiting Iran's nuclear program earlier this year and reimposed trade sanctions.
Three cyclones formed in the Pacific Ocean are set to hit Hawaii, Japan, North and South Korea as the week proceeds.
Israa al-Ghomgham was arrested during a house raid by Saudi security forces in 2015.
Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said the decision to strengthen the nation's air force was taken as a result of its eight-year-long war with Iraq in the 1980s, during which the country had to suffer a number of missile attacks.
The hikers were walking in a deep mountain gorge when rocks by a raging white-water creek hit them, officials said Monday.
Microsoft's announcement comes amid increasing cyber-tensions between Moscow and Washington and rising concerns regarding security ahead of the 2018 mid-term elections in the United States.
Seoul's foreign ministry also restated its goal to achieve the declaration of a formal end to the Korean War by this year.
Flight MH370 went missing on March 8, 2014, with 239 people on board while traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
This day is one of the holiest celebrations on the Islamic calendar and is a public holiday in many Muslim countries.
Growing to more than 35 feet, the basking shark or Cetorhinus maximus, has been a subject of further research for those eager to help preserve the plankton-eating giant after centuries of overfishing.
According to the study, people in the U.S. wasted 24 percent of their grocery shopping, 35 percent of their belongings remained unused when they shift from one place to another, and 82 percent of their clothes from the previous year remained unworn.
The announcement of the cease-fire came after days of fighting between the militants and security forces in the central city of Ghazni and a northern province.
Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes has been identified as the most powerful crime figure living today since "El Chapo" got arrested in 2016.
The attacker reportedly targeted the security guard cabin.
A new fighter jet would be launched Aug. 22, and the navy also said it mounted a locally built advanced defensive weapons system on one of its warships for the first time.
Annan and the United Nations shared the 2001 Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to reform the world body and give priority to human rights issues.
The baby was rushed to a hospital were it was pronounced dead Friday.
The unidentified victim was walking along Under Lane, off Drury Lane, at night when a group of teenagers, reportedly aged between 15 and 17, surrounded him and proceeded to strip him.
One of the Five Pillars of Islam, the Hajj is a sacred duty that Muslims must undertake at least once in their lifetime.