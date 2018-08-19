World
US Tops Countries In Food And Clothes Wastage: Study

By on 08/20/18 AT 7:25 AM
According to the study, people in the U.S. wasted 24 percent of their grocery shopping, 35 percent of their belongings remained unused when they shift from one place to another, and 82 percent of their clothes from the previous year remained unworn.
mexican police

Who Is 'El Mencho'?

By on 08/20/18 AT 2:19 AM
Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes has been identified as the most powerful crime figure living today since "El Chapo" got arrested in 2016.
Iran Missile

Iran Working On New Fighter Jet, Missiles

By on 08/19/18 AT 6:12 AM
A new fighter jet would be launched Aug. 22, and the navy also said it mounted a locally built advanced defensive weapons system on one of its warships for the first time.
hajj

How To Watch Hajj 2018

By on 08/17/18 AT 8:01 AM
One of the Five Pillars of Islam, the Hajj is a sacred duty that Muslims must undertake at least once in their lifetime.

south china sea

Nuclear Power Plants In South China Sea?

There have been reports in the past about China's plans of building up to 20 floating nuclear plants to “speed up the commercial development” of the South China Sea.