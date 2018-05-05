Whether you’re inviting friends and family over for a big Cinco de Mayo party or are just looking to make something special for yourself, this annual celebration is the perfect time to pick up some avocados and whip up a little guacamole. While the holiday is celebrated in Mexico to remember the Mexican Army’s win at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1982, it’s become a celebration of Mexican-American culture in the United States. Either way, guacamole, a dip invented by the Aztecs in what’s now called Mexico, is a good option when planning out the day’s festivities.

There are quite a few different recipes out there to choose from — simple or extravagant, tame or spicy, sweeter or more savory — but they all usually have one basic ingredient in common: Avocados.

No matter which one you decide to use, start off by rinsing the avocados to clear off any dirt. Move on to slice the pear-shaped fruit in half, lengthwise, and then discard of the seeds inside with a spoon. Now, it’s time to have some fun with it.

Photo: OMAR TORRES/AFP/Getty Image

Here are 5 guacamole recipes to give a try this Cinco de Mayo:

Easy Homemade Guacamole

If you’re looking for just an easy-to-make, everyday guacamole recipe, this is a good option. It has all the ingredients to make a tasty dip, but not too many that you feel overwhelmed in the process.

Spicy Guacamole

Throw basic out the window and turn up the heat with this jalapeño-filled dish. If spice is your thing, feel free to kick it up a notch and add extra hot peppers or a little ground cayenne pepper to the recipe.

Sweet Potato Guacamole

For those who aren’t afraid to shake things up a bit and try something new, this will be a unique experience for your taste buds. Combining two great foods — sweet potatoes and avocados — this recipe will have everyone talking.

Healthy and Easy Guacamole

Short on time, but don’t want your food to suffer for it? This recipe is quick to make and healthy enough to keep on dipping those chips. For a little while, at least.

Sweet Corn Guacamole

If you like your guacamole a little sweeter and a bit crunchier, go with this recipe that has corn as one of its main ingredients.

Enjoy and don’t forget to pick up some chips to go along with your fresh, homemade guacamole.