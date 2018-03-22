Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us was expected to greenlight its going-out-of-business sale Thursday but has now revealed a possible snag in its plans.

The iconic toy store pushed back its liquidation sale to Friday reports Chicago Tribune. The news comes as the brand announced last week it would sell all 735 U.S. locations.

Customers can still anticipate tremendous bargains. All prices will likely see a 30 percent in-store reduction immediately, which could dip even lower as time progresses, Toys “R” Us spokesperson Amy von Walter told the Chicago Tribune. The retailer expects to finish liquidation by late June.

To our loyal customers: We’ve seen an amazing outpouring of love and support in recent days and we truly appreciate it. Our stores are open for business, ready to bring joy to children wherever we can, and to help new and expecting parents navigate raising a family. — ToysRUs (@ToysRUs) March 9, 2018

Shoppers looking to indulge in the attractive deals should know that it comes with a stipulation: all sales are final and gift cards are only good for another month. Both Toys “R” Us and Babies “R” Us will honor physical and e-gift cards for another 30 days, a spokesperson told USA Today.

"Use those gift cards ASAP," the Better Business Bureau’s website reads. "Businesses that have entered into the liquidation process will not be around for very long and BBB advises consumers who are holding gift cards to spend them as soon as possible or risk getting stuck with a worthless piece of plastic."

Those searching for a bargain must act fast as stores will not restock any sold-out inventory. Several vendors reportedly ended deals with the company and will not fulfill any more orders.

"It will be quick," Chuck Tatelbaum, a director with Florida-based law firm Tripp Scott, told CNN regarding how fast products would sell out. "No more than 60 days, closer to 30 days."

Amid its failed attempt to stay afloat domestically, Toys “R” Us said it is looking to keep its international stores up and running, though not in the UK. The company claimed stores in Canada, Europe and Asia "remain strong, viable businesses."

Toys “R” Us revealed, in a bankruptcy court filing on March 15, it had suffered a crippling holiday season with numbers that were "well below worst case projections." The liquidation will reportedly effect over 130,000 of the company's workers.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images