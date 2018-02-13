The 142nd Westminster Dog Show is underway and the final event is set for Tuesday where the dogs crowned champion of each of the seven groups would compete for the Best in Show trophy. This year’s two-day event in New York City had challengers from all 50 U.S. states and 16 other countries, including Canada, Mexico, Japan, Russia, Australia and China, the Westminster Kennel Club said in a statement.

For the final day Tuesday, the daytime session begins at 8 a.m. with Breed Judging across Sporting, Working and Terrier groups and Junior Showmanship preliminaries, followed by the evening session with Junior Showmanship Finals at 7:30 p.m., Group Judging across Sporting, Working and Terrier groups at 8 p.m., finally ending with the Best in Show.

The Westminster Dog Show will be broadcast on three channels with the morning coverage on Fox with supplemental coverage on Nat Geo Wild and evening coverage on FS1. The event can be live streamed for free on the FS1 mobile app. The Westminster Dog Show will be shown online this year via Fox Sports Go.

More than 2,880 dogs from 201 breeds and varieties were set to compete for the title. The dogs participating in the competition were divided into seven groups — hound, toy, nonsporting, herding, working, sporting and terrier.

Photo: Reuters

Rumor, a female German shepherd, was named Best in Show at last year’s competition. For 2016, the Best in Show winner was C.J., a German short-haired pointer, whose handler was Valerie Nunes-Atkinson.

During Monday's competition, Lucy, a borzoi, won the hound group competition, while Flynn, a bichon frise, won the nonsporting group contest. Biggie, a pug, and Slick, a border collie, won the toy and herding contests, respectively.

According to Westminster Kennel Club records, the oldest dog to ever win a Best in Show title was in 2009, when a Sussex spaniel placed at little over 10 years old. The youngest pup to win was back in 1929, when a Collie won the title at 9 months. The terrier group consistently ranked as the reigning group at the competition and has taken the most Best in Show awards.