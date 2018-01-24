A fugitive task group working with Columbia, South Carolina, police located the suspect Wednesday who allegedly attacked comedian Steve Brown at his stand-up comedy show last Sunday.

Police say Marvin Toatley is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and battery in addition to charges for malicious property damage stemming from his microphone stand and comic stool assault on the comedy club and comic Steve Brown.

Comedian Steve Brown said he wasn't sure earlier this week if he wanted to press charges, but he would rather talk with the man and find out what caused the violent outburst at the stand-up show.

Brown responded to TMZ Tuesday, showing off several bandages on his left arms and wrist that he said were from "lacerations" caused by the audience member throwing the mic stand and stool. The venue's security failed to intervene, although Brown said one member of the security team initially was able to restrain the crazy audience member.

Photo: Screenshot: Columbia Police

"I saw the guy was getting up from the table. So, when the comedian said, 'This ain't what you want.' The guy was coming toward him and trying to get to the stage. He was trying to keep the guy off. The guy came around toward my table and jumped over my table to get to the stage," Tumika La'Sha told KTRK-TV.