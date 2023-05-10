KEY POINTS Adam Cole made a successful in-ring return after being out for months with a concussion

Cole reveals when he found out his situation was more dire than he had first thought

It appears that Cole has no problems moving forward

Adam Cole was out of action for quite a while after suffering a devastating concussion during All Elite Wrestling's (AEW) cross-promoted event of Forbidden Door with New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) on June 26, 2022.

Nine months since the injury, Cole was cleared for in-ring action and had his first pro wrestling match on the March 29 episode of AEW Dynamite and is currently in a program with Chris Jericho and his Jericho Appreciation Society faction.

The time away from the ring would have been a much-needed one for any pro wrestler, but a concussion is nothing to joke around with and Cole said as much on a recent conversation with Sports Guys Talk Wrestling.

Cole opened up his experience by revealing that he had never missed more than a month of in-ring action since he enjoys being someone that both management and the fans can count on day in and day out.

However, the 33-year-old did reveal that he had worries about his in-ring career being cut short because of the concussion.

"My emotions were all over the place. It was such a bizarre experience, on top of dealing with all of that, but then also having to try to mentally prepare for the possibility of not being able to wrestle again, it was the most challenging few months of my entire life for sure," Cole recounted.

But during his road to recovery, one moment made him realize that it was more severe than he had realized.

"Two months after not being able to do anything but go for walks and scoring so poorly on this test, and then having the doctor look at me with sadness in her eyes and say, 'You were so close to not even being able to drive out of here to go home,'" Cole recounted.

"That was like such a giant wakeup call where at that point you realize how serious this really, really is. I knew I had a lot of hard work ahead of me, that's for sure."

Credit does go to Cole for being able to work his way back into form and appears to be in fine condition moving forward as his feud with Jericho's faction will only continue to intensify in the coming months.

Cole certainly has a lot left in the tank in his career and hope is high among fans that he can continue to be an impactful talent in AEW where they currently have a wealth of talent occupying the top spots.